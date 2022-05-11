ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

VIDEO: Intense Last Moments Of Vicky White And Casey White Capture

By dcdc
 1 day ago
The run from justice is now over. After escaping from jail, Casey White and Vicky White fled to Indiana. Now, the Evansville, Indiana police department has released the incredibly...

IN: ALABAMA MANHUNT: 911 CALL RELEASED

Evansville, Indiana police release 911 audio in which Alabama corrections officer Vicky White can be heard speaking during the chase that ended the 11-day manhunt for her and escaped inmate Casey White.
Alabama fugitive Casey White back behind bars

ALABAMA (WEHT) – Alabama fugitive Casey White has been taken to a maximum security prison in Alabama. White is one of the Alabama fugitives who had been running from police since he escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29. He was captured in Evansville on May 9. The next day, he was escorted back […]
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Escaped convict Casey White returning to Alabama

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White, the escaped convict involved in a nationwide manhunt, is returning to Florence, Alabama tonight. Vehicles from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Vanderburgh County Jail late this afternoon. They are now making they’re way back home. Eyewitness News crews captured video of the convoy as it traveled […]
FLORENCE, AL
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd InDepth: Alabama sheriff speaks out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As we reported, fugitive Casey White is heading back to Alabama. This time, in a sheriff’s SUV. He will be arraigned in court upon arrival. The nation received much of its information about this bizarre escape from a veteran law enforcement officer in Lauderdale County, Alabama. Sheriff Rick Singleton had this […]
ALABAMA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

VIDEO: Casey White arrives in Alabama

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WEHT) – Casey White is back in Alabama after being captured in Evansville Monday. He returned to Lauderdale County, Alabama on Tuesday night. Authorities walked White into the courthouse for his arraignment. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will then be transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections. White was […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WEHT/WTVW

Car wash manager becomes manhunt hero

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One of the heroes of yesterday’s capture of the Alabama fugitives in Evansville is the manager of the Weinbach Car Wash. James Stinson first saw the truck abandoned by Casey White and Vicky White and called it into Evansville police. He also checked his surveillance cameras to catch an image of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

