(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Teens looking to enter the workforce this summer need to be aware of some very common scams in the market. State consumer protection director Michael Domke says one common scam is to have a new employee cash a check and then pay back some of the money. "To take that money and pay a vendor who they need for training or IT resources. And in essence, that check was fake, and then they're taken out of their own account."

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO