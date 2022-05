(Fargo, ND) -- Multiple NDSU students will be traveling to Oxford University in England to present their project and compete against other global finalists. NDSU students Abbie Brekke, Leonela Nelson, and Taylor Billey, along with McGill University student Teegan Nordstrom, were part of the winning team for this year's regional Map the System competition. Team advisor Dr. Stefanie Meyer and NDSU's head of the Center for Entrepreneurship and Family Business Onnelee Nordstrom will join the students across the pond. The team will present their project "Water is Life: Water Access in the Navajo Nation" at the global finals at Oxford University in England.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO