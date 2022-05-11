Printing - why do I only have choice of 'odd' or 'even' pages?
By Millie1366 Posts:
digitalspy.com
1 day ago
For some reason now when I want to print off from a document e.g. email with pdf attachment with Policy docs, electricity bill, etc. I have to choose between 'odd' or 'even' pages. I used to be able to select the pages I wanted didn't I? What has changed - any...
For the past couple of months, I assume with the arrival of iOS 15.4.1 (although I have seen reports online of this problem happening with previous versions), my iPhone keeps renaming itself by adding (number) after the name. It started with iPhone (1) so I changed it to back to iPhone which was fine for a few days and then it became iPhone (4) and then keeps happening adding a random number every few days. This means when I am using my phone as a hotspot, I have to keep entering the password into the device as it thinks it is a new connection.
If you've ever used the workplace messaging app Slack, you've heard the sound: "ssssscrape, knock-knock-knock." Slack actually provides 11 other notification sound options, which most people probably don't know about. The catalog of sounds ranges from a playful "boing" to a whimsical "ta-da" to a snappy "yoink." And the options aren't limited to onomatopoeias. At the bottom of the menu, you'll notice an option that stands out among the rest: "Hummus."
IF you think someone may have blocked you on Facebook, there are a number of quick and easy ways to work out if your hunch is true. The signs to look out for can also indicate that a person has unfriended you or deleted their account. Facebook doesn't let you...
GOOGLE is giving users access to details about their own technology privacy with a new folder called the Data safety section. The new data collection disclosure policy is Google's latest effort to force app developers to be transparent with Android owners. "The Data safety section on Google Play is a...
With its legacy browser set to be officially retired on June 15, Microsoft is now encouraging organizations to avoid waiting until the last moment to stop using Internet Explorer. In a recent blog post on the software giant’s Tech Community page, senior product manager for hardware Eric Van Aelstyn recommended...
Alexa has always had aspirations to be a type of digital butler, and today, it’s getting closer to that goal. Amazon’s voice assistant can now announce when there’s a person or package at your video doorbell or security camera. If you have an Echo smart display or Fire TV, it can also show you who or what is there by automatically pulling up a live video feed. The new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, and Abode, with more brands potentially adding the ability thanks to a new API from Amazon.
MANY apps are quietly tracking what you do on your phone and some people aren't even aware it's happening. But a useful free trick reveals exactly who is lurking in the background. This sort of tracking isn't nefarious - it's non-identifiable crumbs of data used for apps to create targeted...
NEW YORK — Two-thirds of Americans would rather scroll through #CleanTok than actually clean their own house. That’s according to a recent survey of 2,000 U.S. residents, which reports that 64 percent of respondents enjoy watching others clean more than doing it themselves. That may sound bizarre, but...
Just wondered if anyone has noticed any problems with the BBC SD transmissions from the Mendip transmitter over the last few days? We are getting intermittent clean breaks, no pixalations, and loss of signal which makes me think it is a transmitter issue rather than a local signal problem. The...
Anybody save me a quote of £75 to fix a PS4 that won’t boot out of safe mode with PS Button? Or should I just sell as spares?. How many places have you asked to look at it? What do you think the odds are there is someone on here who fixes them. lives close to you and is willing to do it for nothing?
A few weeks ago, I wrote about what you should do as soon as you connect with someone on LinkedIn. The feedback on that article has been great, but one person replied to that article asking me a very interesting question, "Why should I even spend time on LinkedIn with all the other social networks?"
Scheduling Instagram posts might seem like an arduous task, but in the long run it’ll save you time and enable you to plan your content better. While having an Instagram grid that looks flawless isn’t the be-all and end-all of running a business, it’s certainly satisfying – and most scheduling apps will enable you to preview your grid before you post.
Do you want to build an Amazon affiliate website with WordPress? This is a fantastic way to start earning money without investing capital upfront. Affiliate marketing allows you to sell products from an external website while earning a commission off each sale generated. Amazon offers one of the most popular and largest affiliate programs. Combined with WordPress and its powerful open-source software, you can easily start earning money online in no time. Just like any sustainable stream of legitimate income, Amazon affiliate marketing requires some work to get started. To succeed, you’ll need to learn the tricks of the trade and identify the key resources for building a ‘perfect’ affiliate store. Luckily, the learning curve isn’t very steep and we are here to help you every step of the way. In this article, we’ll walk you through the entire process of building an Amazon affiliate site using WordPress. Whether you want to transform your WordPress blog into a money-making site or are completely new to the platform, this guide will provide you with all the information you need to get going. Let’s kick things off by considering what affiliate marketing is and its benefits!
CEO Mark Zuckerberg has provided a first proper look at the company's next mixed-reality headset, , in action. The "high-end headset" is scheduled for release later this year and it will support a new augmented reality experience called The World Beyond. We see Zuckerberg playing with and petting a virtual...
At one point or another, creating an online presence is something that should have crossed almost everyone’s mind. Why? Because everything we do in this day and age revolves around the web. Higher growth potential and a wider pool of consumers for businesses can all be attained if the...
The best way to avoid e-mail spam is not as difficult as you may think. Use a plus (+) sign to control unwanted spam messages. You can identify and control what you do with unwanted e-mails using settings for Gmail, Outlook, and Yandex. Use a tag in your address to use a filter to forward unwanted spam.
