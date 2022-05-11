ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Printing - why do I only have choice of 'odd' or 'even' pages?

For some reason now when I want to print off from a document e.g. email with pdf attachment with Policy docs, electricity bill, etc. I have to choose between 'odd' or 'even' pages. I used to be able to select the pages I wanted didn't I? What has changed - any...

Why does my iPhone keep renaming itself recently?

For the past couple of months, I assume with the arrival of iOS 15.4.1 (although I have seen reports online of this problem happening with previous versions), my iPhone keeps renaming itself by adding (number) after the name. It started with iPhone (1) so I changed it to back to iPhone which was fine for a few days and then it became iPhone (4) and then keeps happening adding a random number every few days. This means when I am using my phone as a hotspot, I have to keep entering the password into the device as it thinks it is a new connection.
Change Your Slack Notification Sound to the Word 'Hummus' Because Why Not?

If you've ever used the workplace messaging app Slack, you've heard the sound: "ssssscrape, knock-knock-knock." Slack actually provides 11 other notification sound options, which most people probably don't know about. The catalog of sounds ranges from a playful "boing" to a whimsical "ta-da" to a snappy "yoink." And the options aren't limited to onomatopoeias. At the bottom of the menu, you'll notice an option that stands out among the rest: "Hummus."
Amazon’s Alexa can now tell you if your security camera sees a person or package

Alexa has always had aspirations to be a type of digital butler, and today, it’s getting closer to that goal. Amazon’s voice assistant can now announce when there’s a person or package at your video doorbell or security camera. If you have an Echo smart display or Fire TV, it can also show you who or what is there by automatically pulling up a live video feed. The new feature will work with video doorbells and security cameras from Ring, Google Nest, and Abode, with more brands potentially adding the ability thanks to a new API from Amazon.
Mendip problems?

Just wondered if anyone has noticed any problems with the BBC SD transmissions from the Mendip transmitter over the last few days? We are getting intermittent clean breaks, no pixalations, and loss of signal which makes me think it is a transmitter issue rather than a local signal problem. The...
Anybody fix PlayStations?

Anybody save me a quote of £75 to fix a PS4 that won’t boot out of safe mode with PS Button? Or should I just sell as spares?. How many places have you asked to look at it? What do you think the odds are there is someone on here who fixes them. lives close to you and is willing to do it for nothing?
Why I've Grown to Love LinkedIn and Why You Should Too

A few weeks ago, I wrote about what you should do as soon as you connect with someone on LinkedIn. The feedback on that article has been great, but one person replied to that article asking me a very interesting question, "Why should I even spend time on LinkedIn with all the other social networks?"
How to Create an Amazon Affiliate Website With WordPress?

Do you want to build an Amazon affiliate website with WordPress? This is a fantastic way to start earning money without investing capital upfront. Affiliate marketing allows you to sell products from an external website while earning a commission off each sale generated. Amazon offers one of the most popular and largest affiliate programs. Combined with WordPress and its powerful open-source software, you can easily start earning money online in no time. Just like any sustainable stream of legitimate income, Amazon affiliate marketing requires some work to get started. To succeed, you’ll need to learn the tricks of the trade and identify the key resources for building a ‘perfect’ affiliate store. Luckily, the learning curve isn’t very steep and we are here to help you every step of the way. In this article, we’ll walk you through the entire process of building an Amazon affiliate site using WordPress. Whether you want to transform your WordPress blog into a money-making site or are completely new to the platform, this guide will provide you with all the information you need to get going. Let’s kick things off by considering what affiliate marketing is and its benefits!
Mark Zuckerberg shows off what Meta's next headset can do

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has provided a first proper look at the company's next mixed-reality headset, , in action. The "high-end headset" is scheduled for release later this year and it will support a new augmented reality experience called The World Beyond. We see Zuckerberg playing with and petting a virtual...
10 things to know before choosing a website builder

At one point or another, creating an online presence is something that should have crossed almost everyone’s mind. Why? Because everything we do in this day and age revolves around the web. Higher growth potential and a wider pool of consumers for businesses can all be attained if the...
The Best Way for Avoiding E-mail Spam

The best way to avoid e-mail spam is not as difficult as you may think. Use a plus (+) sign to control unwanted spam messages. You can identify and control what you do with unwanted e-mails using settings for Gmail, Outlook, and Yandex. Use a tag in your address to use a filter to forward unwanted spam.
