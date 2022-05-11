ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, MN

Cold Spring Resident To Build Statue Honoring Police Officers

By Alex Svejkovsky
WJON
WJON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLD SPRING -- A Cold Spring resident is looking to honor the men and women who protect their community. During Tuesday night's city council meeting, Paul Waletzko asks for the council's blessing to...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

Two Kayakers Rescued From Mississippi River in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Two kayakers were rescued from the Mississippi River in St. Cloud Saturday. The St. Cloud Fire Department says they responded to a call of two kayakers in distress just south of the Beaver Island Boat Launch around 6:00 p.m. Authorities say they helped the first kayaker and her dog get off a nearby island where they had taken shelter.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Morrison County Crash

FLENSBURG -- A Sauk Centre woman was killed in a crash in Morrison County on Friday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Highway 27. Twenty-five-year-old Stephanie Hagfors was driving east at Dove Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and made contact with a semi. Her vehicle then left the road and rolled multiple times.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Meeker County Issues No-Wake Restrictions on Big Swan Lake

DASSEL -- More no-wake restrictions are being put in place in central Minnesota. On Sunday, Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze issued a no-wake restriction on Big Swan Lake due to high water levels and increased boat activity. While the restrictions are in place, no wakes will be allowed within 500...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cold Spring, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Cold Spring, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
WJON

Rocori Trail Bridge in Cold Spring Closed Due to Flooding

COLD SPRING -- Authorities in Cold Spring have closed a trail bridge due to flooding. The City of Cold Spring closed the Rocori Trail Bridge that crosses the Sauk River Saturday in response to flooding caused by recent heavy rainfall. The crossing will remain closed to walkers and bikers until...
COLD SPRING, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Cutting Girlfriend’s Throat At Light Rail Station

Originally published May 13, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her to bleed out on a light rail platform. The victim told police that her life was saved by good Samaritans who applied pressure to her wound. Ray Criss, 36, is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Monday stabbing, court documents show. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Criss is currently in custody in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Woman arrested after man suffers multiple injuries in Alexandria

(Alexandria, MN)--On Thursday afternoon, Alexandria Police officers were called to the report of an assault in 1000 Block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a male victim with multiple injuries. The male victim was taken to Alomere Health where he is being treated for his injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Council
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm Police Investigator no longer with department

A New Ulm Police investigator accused of sex crimes is no longer employed by the city. Eric Gramentz’s last day with the department was Monday, May 9, according to a news release from the city. He’s been employed with the police department since February 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details, and providing courtroom testimony.
NEW ULM, MN
WJON

Meeker County Sheriff Releasing Storm Damage Report

LITCHFIELD -- Meeker County is reporting several storm-related incidents from Thursday night. The sheriff's office says there were reports of localized flooding, downed trees, and roof damage throughout the county. Trained weather spotters reported cloud rotation and funnel clouds, although it appears none of them touched down. The sheriff says...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
WJON

Lawsuit Challenges Benton County Auditor/Treasurer Residency

FOLEY -- Benton County is suing its Auditor/Treasurer. The county board of commissioners has filed suit against Auditor/Treasurer Nadean Inman, challenging her residency and qualifications to hold the office. The suit claims Inman has not been a continuous resident of Benton County during the term of her office, does not...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Community Calls For Investigation After MPD Takes 13-Year-Old’s DNA Without Parental Consent

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Allegations of Minneapolis Police officers taking DNA samples from children without parental consent have reached Mayor Jacob Frey’s office. The Unity in Community Mediation Team brought the concerns to Minneapolis Police as soon as they were made aware of the situation, and now the community is issuing demands for transparency, accountability and consequences. This comes after a 13-year-old boy was detained by police at Phelps Park after reports of gunfire in the area earlier this month. The child was not charged, but his DNA was taken, and now his family and members of the Unity in Community Meditation Team want...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Closes 9/10th Avenue Underpass Again

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud has again closed the 9th/10th Avenue under the Highway 23 bridge, near downtown, due to flooding. Road closures and an alternate hospital route are marked. All traffic should avoid this area. You should not try to use the road when flooded. Flooding...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Critically Injured After Boyfriend Slashes Her Throat at St. Paul Light-Rail Station

According to authorities, a man sliced his girlfriend’s throat in downtown St. Paul Monday night, gravely wounding her. Officers were dispatched to the light-rail station outside Union Station at 7:50 p.m. According to Steve Linders, a police spokesperson, a bystander was seen clutching a pink fleece jacket to the woman’s wound because she was bleeding excessively.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘All I Could Do Was Cry’: Straight-Line Winds Ravage Alexandria Neighborhood

Originally published May 13, 2022 ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The National Weather Service Friday declared that the damage in the Alexandria area was caused by a tornado — and are working to determine how strong — along with straight-line winds north of the city reaching speeds of 100 mph. Alexandria was one of the hardest hit communities in Thursday night’s storm. It resulted in a full day of cutting and clean up for a neighborhood along Lake Darling. Some yards had more damage than others, including Mary Ann Schlosser’s yard. “Why me? I’ve had other damage before but never nothing like this,” Schlosser said. Schlosser...
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy