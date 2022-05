Robert “Bob” Sallings, 65, of Dunlap, Tennessee, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Dunlap church of Christ. He loved music and fishing. Bob installed insulation and was a member of the Bowling Green 31 W insulation union. He was a people person and enjoyed talking and meeting new people.

