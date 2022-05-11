City, community partners announce summer of free outdoor fitness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids, Priority Health and Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. are planning the seventh annual summer of free outdoor fitness in parks and public spaces across the city. The 17 dance, cardio and yoga classes will run weekly from May 23 to Sept. 3.

“The free outdoor fitness series is one of our most popular summer offerings,” said David Marquardt, the City’s parks and recreation director. “Thanks to community partnerships, we were able to expand our offerings and host a longer series. We look forward to another summer of getting the community active outdoors.”

Classes will be held Monday through Saturday and no registration is required. Cancellations due to weather will be announced on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page and on the department’s cancellation hotline at (616) 456-3699.

“Priority Health is committed to helping improve the health and well-being of our members and the communities we serve and work in,” said Tom Spring, director of well-being and health engagement at Priority Health. “Promoting fitness in the Grand Rapids community through this initiative is a great way to help get people moving and get fit all summer long. We have terrific resources for our members to improve their health and fitness and it’s just as important to support other efforts to do the same. I hope everyone takes advantage of some great Michigan summer weather and even better fitness classes to help your mind, body, and soul!”

Mondays, May 23 through Aug. 29

Yoga at Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) from 6-6:45 p.m.

SoulfulMOTION at Garfield Park (2111 Madison Ave. SE) from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle (135 Monroe Center St. NW) from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

Tuesdays, May 24 through Aug. 30

Groove on The Blue Bridge from 6-6:45 p.m.

Kickboxing at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 6:30-7:15 p.m.

30 Minute HIIT at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 6:15-6:45 p.m.

Sunset Yoga at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 7-7:45 p.m.

Wednesdays, May 25 through Aug. 31

Sunrise Yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30-7:15 a.m.

Barre on The Blue Bridge from 6-6:45 p.m.

WERQ on the Richmond Park Pool Deck (1101 Richmond St. NW) from 7:15-8 p.m.

Thursdays, May 26 through Sept. 1

POUND on The Blue Bridge from 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Tai Chi at Briggs Park (350 Knapp St. NE) from 7-7:45 p.m.

Yoga at MLK Park (900 Fuller Ave. SE) from 7:15-8 p.m.

Fridays, May 27 through Sept. 2

Zumba at Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Dr. SW) from 6:15-7 p.m.

Slow Flow Yoga at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 7-7:45 p.m.

Saturdays, May 28 through Sept. 3

SoulfulMOTION at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 10-10:45 a.m.

Kids Yoga at Pleasant Park (620 Madison Ave. SE) from 10-10:45 a.m.

More information can be found on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page or on the City’s recreation web page.

