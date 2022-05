The Eagles have quite the foursome at wide receiver now thanks to the addition of A.J. Brown (yes, it’s real). With Brown and DeVonta Smith at 1a/b duties, Quez Watkins reprising his role of WR3 from 2020 after admirable job of WR2 in 2021, and Zach Pascal coming in to be the new WR4, that leaves former first round pick Jalen Reagor wondering how much longer will he have to turn off comments on his Twitter posts as a member of the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO