Locals know the story of Steve and Julie Groff, healthcare professionals turned entrepreneurs, who built a business from the ground up on the rolling hills of their 77-acre farm. Now almost eight-years old, Wyndridge Farm has established itself as a perfect location not just for life’s most important moments, but also the little moments in between. Your experience will be a reminder of how important it is to slow down, spend time with friends & family, and as we like to say, celebrate everyday life.

DALLASTOWN, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO