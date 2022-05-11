ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Senator urges passing of act to protect abortion rights

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aLLm9_0faKfSOX00

‘Abundantly clear that Congress must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act and codify the right to an abortion into federal law’ says senator

– U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday to urge his colleagues to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify the right to abortion into federal law. The speech comes ahead of the Senate voting on the legislation and follows the release of a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion that threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It is abundantly clear that Congress must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act and codify the right to an abortion into federal law. All across America, a strong majority support a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions,” said Senator Padilla. “We can’t stand by and watch while right-wing politicians and judges roll back the clock on women’s rights. We must protect the fundamental rights of women across the country.”

A downloadable version of Padilla’s remarks can be found here.

Padilla’s full remarks, as prepared for delivery, are below:

In the past week, following the leaked Supreme Court opinion that threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade, thousands of Californians have reached out to my office, by way of phone calls, letters, and emails, to voice their support for the right to choose.

It is abundantly clear that Congress must pass the Women’s Health Protection Act and codify the right to an abortion into federal law.

Countless Californians and other Americans have spoken up, in public or in private, to share their own abortion stories.

The students who wanted to finish high school before starting a family.

Survivors of sexual assault, whose abortion reaffirmed their right to choose for their own bodies.

Parents who desperately wanted a child, but learned devastating news about dangerous health risks.

Women whose lives were saved by their abortion—because abortion is often critical medical care.

And women who remember a time, half a century ago, before Roe v. Wade secured this right.

A time when abortions still happened, but they were unsafe secrets, and women risked their lives for the choice they needed.

Madam President, the right to abortion is a fundamental right.

And I am proud to represent a state that fiercely defends abortion access.

California is committed to safe, respectful abortion care for all who need it.

That’s why Californians stepped up this year, with some even traveling to aid women who were threatened by SB 8, the Texas law that prohibits abortion at six weeks.

That’s why so many Californians are speaking up now.

We know that your right to choose shouldn’t end at a state border.

It shouldn’t rely on your income. Your transportation options. Or whether you can afford to take time off from work.

All across America, a strong majority support a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions.

We can’t stand by and watch while right-wing politicians and judges roll back the clock on women’s rights.

That’s why I’m voting for the Women’s Health Protection Act, and that’s why I urge each of you to do the same.

We must secure the right to abortion nationwide.

We must protect the fundamental rights of women across the country.

Congress can and must do this by passing the Women’s Health Protection Act.

Thank you, Madam President; I yield the floor.

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Mitch McConnell warns of federal abortion ban

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has signaled that the GOP could pursue a federal ban on abortion if the right-wing Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and Republicans regain control of Congress in the fast-approaching midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Padilla
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Californians
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Senate
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy