Giancarlo Stanton is still the king of exit velocity

By Mason Boyd
Pinstripe Alley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGiancarlo Stanton truly has a unique talent. No other player in baseball can consistently hit the ball with as much authority as him. As Yankees fans, we have been lucky to witness this talent firsthand since the 2018 season. Stanton’s unique ability to punish the ball has manifested in...

www.pinstripealley.com

ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: Umpire sounded genuinely thrilled to eject Charlie Montoyo

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo was ejected on Tuesday night in a road contest against the Yankees. Home plate umpire Lance Barrett did not stutter. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Barrett and the umpires met to discuss what to do in regards to then-pitcher Yimi Garcia, who hit Josh Donaldson with a pitch.
MLB
numberfire.com

Phillies option Matt Vierling to Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies optioned outfielder Matt Vierling to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Vierling started in center field on Tuesday, but he was sent down to clear a roster spot for left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter. Odubel Herrera is replacing Vierling in center field on Wednesday and hitting seventh versus right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott on Phillies bench Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. The lefty-hitting Stott started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat against Seattle's southpaw. Johan Camargo is replacing Stott at shortstop and hitting eighth. numberFire’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Takes Shot at Mets After Angels' 'Real No-Hitter'

WASHINGTON -- Shots have officially been fired by a notorious social media troll. Ex-Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard couldn't help but take a jab at his former team after Angels rookie Reid Detmers tossed a no-hitter on Tuesday night. This prompted Syndergaard to take to Instagram afterward to throw shade at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch: Pirates pitcher was stunned after being denied on obvious strike

A badly-blown call by an umpire left Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Wil Crowe absolutely stunned on Wednesday. The Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 to take two of three in the series. Crowe was summoned to pitch in the top of the seventh inning with the game tied 3-3. Crowe was facing Trea Turner with a runner on third and one out. He threw a 1-0 breaking ball for what should have been a strike, but umpire Jansen Visconti somehow missed the call.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout: By the Numbers

Since Shohei Ohtani made his Major League Baseball debut with the Los Angeles Angels, he has done nothing but impress. And when you add a healthy Mike Trout back into the mix, the Angels are lighting up the "A" a little more often these days. On Flippin' Bats Tuesday, Ben...
MLB
MLB

Pedro plunks ... Shaq? ... but escapes brawl

Pitching legend Pedro Martinez knows his way around a brawl or two. He's never backed down from anyone on the mound, not even ... Shaquille O'Neal?. The pair of Hall of Famers had a little fun in the TBS studio, with Shaq bravely getting in the box against Pedro, who didn't seem to be holding anything back. The bat looking like a mere twig in his massive hands certainly didn't help Shaq, who swung through a fastball and a changeup without getting particularly close.
MLB
NBC San Diego

Luke Voit Homers Twice, but Rivas lifts Cubs in Homecoming

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas had quite the homecoming. Playing against his hometown San Diego Padres for the first time, Rivas hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the banged-up Cubs to a 7-5 victory on Wednesday. Willson Contreras homered for the Cubs, who took...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Roman Quinn in center field for Phillies on Thursday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Roman Quinn is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Quinn will patrol center after Odubel Herrera was benched in Los Angeles. In a matchup against left-hander Tyler Anderson, Quinn's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000. On nine batted balls this season per Baseball Savant,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/10/22

SI.com | Gary Phillips: What else can we say about the mastery of Nestor Cortes? He turned in another gem on Monday, throwing no-hit ball into the eighth while lowering his ERA to a sparkling 1.41 with 42 strikeouts in 32 innings. Somewhat amusingly, pitching coach Matt Blake told Phillips yesterday that Cortes called him in the offseason and asked if he “had an outside shot” at making the rotation. Given that Cortes dominated in the second half last year, Nestor likely needn’t have worried, but it’s hard to blame any former 36th-round pick who began the previous year at Triple-A for being unsure. Incredibly, he seems to have only gotten better.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

