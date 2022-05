The Trenton R-9 Board of Education has selected Mr. Chris Hodge as the new Trenton High School principal. Mr. Hodge will begin his duties with the district on August 1, 2022. Hodge brings 13 years of administrative experience as a high school principal. Mr. Hodge most recently has served as the Plattsburg High School principal for Clinton County R-3 for five years. His previous positions include serving as high school principal, athletic director, and varsity girls basketball coach at Pattonsburg High School; high school social studies teacher and varsity boys basketball coach at Maysville High School; and high school social studies teacher, athletic director, and varsity boys basketball coach at Tri-County High School.

