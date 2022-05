SOUTH SHORE — South Shore residents will soon be able to enjoy Soul Veg City’s beloved mac and cheese and hot pot pies in their own neighborhood. Soul Veg City, 203 E. 75th St., is one of 26 projects receiving funding through the Chicago Recovery Plan Community Development Grant, an initiative to help businesses emerge from the pandemic. Co-owner Lori Seay said she and her brother, Arel Israel, will use their $207,540 to launch a Soul Veg City grab-and-go eatery at 1536 E. 75th St.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO