Sedgwick County, KS

Volunteers take on the heat to help clean up tornado damage

By Tejay Cleland
KCTV 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The sun beat down on volunteers working to clean up tornado damage in Butler and Sedgwick counties on Tuesday, but the heat hasn’t stopped their efforts. Julie Stimson, Director of Sedgwick County Emergency Management said as volunteers were out working, several private businesses, as...

www.kctv5.com

KCTV 5

Evergy reminds people to keep Mylar balloons away from power lines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Given that it’s graduation season, Evergy wants to remind people to keep Mylar balloons away from power lines. If they don’t, they risk causing a power outage. Mylar balloons, which typically look metallic or silvery, are often used at celebrations. However, they do...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Obee school sale being held up by sewer issues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The sale of the Obee school property has run into another snag as of a few weeks ago, according to Hutchinson Airport Manager Pieter Miller. "They have agreed to the lease that we offered them for the property just to the west side of the school there," Miller said. "The snag at this point is that property also includes, I mean, the school itself includes a force main sewer line that runs through the airport and ties into the city's sanitary sewer system over here at the intersection of 4th and Airport Road. I guess the lift station grinder pump, whatever it is, wasn't working the way it was and it was looking to be pretty expensive to get that working the way that it is, so they were exploring their options of what they would be able to do."
HUTCHINSON, KS
1350kman.com

Severe weather a possibility through the weekend

Severe weather is a possibility for the region through Saturday. The National Weather Service says a cold front will push through Thursday evening and thunderstorms are expected to develop along a boundary that could move into north central Kansas, which will weaken as they move eastward. The weaker storms will likely continue into Friday morning. It’s anticipated that the hazards would be damaging winds of 60 mph and large hail up to an inch in diameter. Forecasters aren’t as certain about how quickly storms will weaken. A slight (level 2) risk for severe storms is in place for the Manhattan area today.
MANHATTAN, KS
KCTV 5

A break from the intense heat is on the way

The evening air will take on that summerlike feel again as the heatwave remains in place until a cold front ends the near-record streak late tonight. In the meantime, our area will push close to a record high of 93 degrees this afternoon! That will be followed by a warm and humid evening with temperatures in the 80s through the late evening hours. Clouds will increase this evening, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms around sunrise Friday morning. While the severe threat remains low for our area, parts of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas could see a strong storm or two well after midnight. Such a storm could be capable of damaging winds or large hail. Temperatures will cool a bit Friday and Saturday but with highs still reaching the middle 80s, temperatures will still run close to 10 degrees above normal.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Free Wash Wednesdays allows homeless some of the dignity they deserve

Despite near triple-digit temps, volunteers have been out in Andover and Sedgwick County helping clean up debris left behind by an EF-3 tornado. Court records: Investigators looking into possible connections in 18 similar crimes at pharmacies in Missouri, Kansas. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. According to a search warrant, thieves...
HOMELESS
KSNT News

Kansas storms cause nearly $3 billion in damage since 2011

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Storm damage across Kansas adds up fast in the aftermath of violent weather, but can a dollar amount be placed on how much destruction is caused by Mother Nature? According to the Kansas Insurance Department, the total storm loss data below comes from windstorm, tornado, hail and/or other weather-related claim losses for […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

‘Heat islands’ worsen record temperatures in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City leaders and area environmental groups have been studying the effects of “heat islands” and how to mitigate them. Urban heat islands are warm pockets of air that form in concrete-heavy city environments that lack shade or green spaces. Last summer UMKC collected...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Intense heat continues Thursday, relief coming soon

Are you ready for a little bit of relief, Kansas City? I know I am. Looks like it’s going to come in the form of a new front and low pressure combo from the west, though. Our severe weather prediction models indicate we do have a small threat for severe storms moving through overnight tonight and into Friday. The better threat for storm activity will lie within our afternoon timeframe on Friday during peak heating between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tornado development is still very low, but the potential for winds to gust up to 50+ miles per hour and the development of marble-sized hail cannot be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Man ran others off highway in bus, lit himself on fire and ran at Chillicothe officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 43-year-old Dalton, Missouri, man died Wednesday evening after lighting himself on fire. The Chillicothe Police Department stated that on Wednesday evening, 911 dispatchers learned of a man trying to buy lighters from a business and carrying a container of flammable liquid. The “suspicious” person was driving a retired and repainted school bus.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
KCTV 5

Man dies after setting himself on fire in Chillicothe

Casinos in Kansas are cheering after Governor Laura Kelly signed S.B. 84 Thursday, which authorizes sports betting in the state. Stuck in the Shelter: Adoptions decrease while number of pets coming to shelters increases. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Staff at Great Plains SPCA are making a plea for help...
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
Dodge City Daily Globe

Southwest Kansas wheat devastated by drought

Last week saw much needed rainfall across the state, but areas in southwest Kansas missed out on it once again. Much of southwest Kansas has gone nearly 300 days without an inch of precipitation. Annual average rainfall is about 12” in southwest Kansas, and much of the area has seen about 1/3 of that over the past year and less than an inch since wheat was planted in the fall.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

1 hurt after fall at Coronado Heights

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is hurt after falling from a structure at Coronado Heights. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a car for speeding Tuesday morning. Inside the vehicle, a male said he had fallen from the structure. EMS was called to the...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Supply chain issues affecting medical imaging procedures

“She never said a bad word about anyone at all,” her neighbor Judy said. “She was a wonderful lady." Court records: Investigators looking into possible connections in 18 similar crimes at pharmacies in Missouri, Kansas. Updated: 1 hours ago. |. According to a search warrant, thieves targeted pharmacies...
KANSAS CITY, MO

