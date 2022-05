Balcones Distilling and iconic Texas blues-rock band ZZ Top will bottle up a second run of their collaborative Tres Hombres whiskey, the Waco-based distiller said Tuesday. The first run was released last November as an homage to Houston-born ZZ Top’s album of the same name, its first to break into the Top 10. The hype around the 50% ABV spirit was so extreme that presale inventory sold out within minutes.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO