The mobile free library that’s painted to look like the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine has driven its last mile. Owner Linda Pearson shared on social media last week that the van “is dead and needs to be retired” after its transmission went out. The estimated cost to repair the vehicle is greater than its value and Pearson announced this week that she is instead fundraising to replace it.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO