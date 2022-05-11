ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

DAILY MUDDY: The Target Domino and no answer on QPD Chief Debacle

By J. Robert Gough, Publisher
 1 day ago

Could Target be the start of a trend? Also MRN Editor David Adam and Publisher Bob Gough wonder if...

Allie Corey Leaving KSDK: Who Is the Longtime Missouri Anchor?

St. Louis residents were used to waking up to Allie Corey’s newscasts for six years. That will change after May 2022, as Allie Corey is leaving KSDK News. Now, her 5 On Your Side regular viewers and followers naturally want to know where she is going and if she is leaving St. Louis, too. Corey is not leaving for a new job. In fact, she is making the move for her family. That has brought attention to her personal life and background, which we reveal in this Allie Corey wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

An announcement from 5 On Your Side's Allie Corey

ST. LOUIS — I want to take a quick moment to share some bittersweet news with all of you. After an incredible six years here at 5 On Your Side with the best station and morning crew there is, I've made the difficult decision to step away from a job I love to move back home to Florida to be closer to my family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FBI Targets Home In Dawson

Few details are available about an FBI raid at a home in Dawson early Thursday. Neighbors say agents used “flash-bang” devices around 6:30am as they executed a search warrant at a home in the village about 10 miles east of Springfield. The FBI confirms that it carried out...
DAWSON, IL
Action Brown County to award $20,000 cash prize to one aspiring Brown County small business

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Aspiring Brown County small business owners are competing for a $20,000 cash prize to help their business idea become a reality. The competition culminates with a pitch contest open to the public at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in the Brown County High School auditorium. Each competitor will pitch their business to a panel of judges and the audience. At the end of the evening, the $20,000 winner of the first Brown County Business Start-Up Competition will be selected based on their written business plan, pre-pitch interview and their pitch. The audience will also have a 10 percent stake in selecting the winner and will vote on their favorite.
BROWN COUNTY, IL
Quincy, IL
Harvey, IL
CBS Chicago

One arrested after hundreds swarm streets, jump on cars after leaving North Avenue Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was arrested Wednesday night as Chicago Police tried to contain a crowd of hundreds of people that spilled over from North Avenue Beach. Video posted to Citizen app showed large crowds gathered at the Shell station at North Avenue and LaSalle Boulevard, the BP station at LaSalle Drive and Clark Street, and in the intersection of North Avenue and Clark Street. Some people were seen jumping on top of cars, and at least one driver was seen peeling out. Dozens and possibly hundreds of others were seen walking in the middle of the street. A large police presence was also spotted at each intersection. Chicago police said one person was arrested in connection with the incident.Tremaine Patterson, 18, was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct. Police said he was arrested at 11:25 p.m., after he "was part of a large altercation" and ignored officers' commands to disperse, and "continued to try to cause bodily harm to several individuals."Patterson is due to appear in court next month.
CHICAGO, IL
KMOV

Woman shot in Riverview neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in a Riverview neighborhood reports say. Police reported a male teenager approached three women in the 10000 block of Lookaway Dr, and an altercation led to him firing shots. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Dive team: Remains found in car pulled from Illinois lake

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Remains have been found inside of a car in Lake Vermilion. That is according to the Chaos Dive Team’s Facebook page. The owner of the car, Abbie Brandenburg, has been missing since May 5. Her car was pulled out of the lake on Wednesday evening. Her Red Ford Edge was […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
DAILY MUDDY: Primary elections, Rob Copley

Bob Gough talks to retired Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley about closing out his law enforcement career and the 2022 Illinois Primary is fast approaching. The Abbey, Utopia, Harvey’s Furniture, Instant Replay, Quincy Warehouse Bargains and The Liquor Booth bring you The Daily Muddy. Miss Clipping Out Stories to...
QUINCY, IL
Fire, police commissioners have no discourse with mayor about Lewin contract; Yates talks about ISP recruitment efforts, Missouri residency issue

QUINCY — The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners discussed hiring requirements and approvals for police officers and firefighters, reviewed records of previous closed meetings, finalized the commission’s annual report and took action on several other items during its meeting Tuesday morning at City Hall. What the commissioners...
MISSOURI STATE
Hourly Workers at Davenport Works To Vote On Strike Thursday

(Riverdale, IA) Hourly workers at Davenport Works in Riverdale say contract negotiations were moving too slowly – so they will vote Thursday on whether to authorize a strike. Union members hope to speed up the talks and show they are essential to the company that makes aluminum sheets and plates for aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications. Eighteen hundred people work at the Riverdale plant but the strike would affect more than three thousand, including those at three other locations in Tennessee, Indiana, and New York. Union members will start casting their ballots locally at the Isle of Capri in Bettendorf.
RIVERDALE, IA
Man shot while attempting to buy drugs in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police responded to a 57-year-old man at a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds in North City. The victim said he was on Terry Ave. and Goodfellow Blvd. to buy narcotics when an unknown suspect shot him. The victim did not want to cooperate with the investigation and refused to give out any more details.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Carlinville Man Killed In Montgomery County Crash

A Carlinville man was killed Wednesday in a crash in Montgomery County. Illinois State Police report 49 year old Ronald C. Schaaff, of Carlinville, was traveling on a motorcycle behind two other vehicles, westbound, on IL Rt. 108 at East 2nd Road in Montgomery County Wednesday at 5:40 PM, when he passed the vehicle directly in front of him. As he did that, the lead vehicle, a Dodge truck pulling a box trailer, was making a left-hand turn onto East 2nd Road. Schaaff’s motorcycle struck the box trailer and Schaaff was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Montgomery County Coroner.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IL

