Netflix Will Reportedly Introduce a Tier With Commercials Later This Year

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix
Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right?
That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now?
Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix
Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB
Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix
Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix
Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix
Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix
Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix
Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo
Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix
Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix
