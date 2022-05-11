ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp's Relationship Timeline: From Whirlwind Romance to His Amber Heard Trial

As Johnny Depp ’s personal life continues to make new headlines, his past is no different.

Jennifer Grey shared candid details about her whirlwind romance with the Pirates of the Caribbean star in her memoir , Out of the Corner , which was released in May 2022. The book came out amid Depp’s defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard .

I will say that I haven’t watched any of it. I don’t even know how to. I don’t even know how to get Court TV. I don’t even know where it would be,” the Dirty Dancing star said on The Tamron Hall Show. “But from clips or things that I’ve come across, I don’t recognize the person. It’s nothing to do with anything that I’ve ever experienced, and it makes me sad.”

She added: “I don’t understand what’s going on, and I just want everyone to be OK.”

Depp and Heard, who were married from 2015 to 2017, have both accused each other of domestic violence. The actor is suing his former spouse for $50 million, claiming Heard’s 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about an unnamed partner’s alleged domestic abuse defamed him and affected his career.

Prior to his relationship with the Aquaman actress, Depp was in a series of high-profile relationships. He was engaged to Grey in 1989.

"There was some heat. It was a f—king bonfire,” Grey told People of their romance. “It was literally like, ‘Are you f—king kidding me? Are you f—king kidding me? I've never seen a guy like this.’ And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I'm being totally, totally compensated for the s—t I just went through.’”

The twosome got engaged within two weeks of meeting each other, but their relationship didn’t last long. He moved on with her “darling neighbor” — Winona Ryder — Grey recalled in the book.

The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off actress called the situation the “classic nightmare of feeling replaced,” referring to Depp and Ryder as a “bizarre, virtually seamless changing of the guards” with “the added fun of the blow-by-blow press coverage of what would become one of the most beloved celebrity couplings of the 90s.”

Depp and Ryder called it quits in 1993 and he ultimately welcomed two children — daughter Lily-Rose Depp and son Jack Depp — with Vanessa Paradis before his tumultuous relationship with Heard. Grey, meanwhile, announced her split from Clark Gregg in 2020 after nearly 20 years of marriage. They share daughter Stella.

Scroll through for more on Depp and Grey:

