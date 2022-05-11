ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Have You Eaten At South Dakota’s “Most Iconic Restaurant”?

By Ben Davis
 1 day ago
This South Dakota eatery was voted “Most Iconic Restaurant” in the state. I guess I've never thought this place was really famous for the food. Wall Drug has been a historical stop in South Dakota since it opened in 1931. Countless tourists have had their pictures taken...

B102.7

Check Out South Dakota’s Historic Black Blizzard

For millions of people across the United States and around the world, the Great Depression of the 1930s meant one thing: No job. Unemployment was not something that could happen, it was something that did happen. We've all seen the photos and film of long soup lines in every major city in the country. Banks closed, businesses shuttered, families torn apart, and literally starving. Devastating is the one word that may somehow come close to describing the economic calamity of that decade.
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Men Find 180 Pounds of Morel Mushrooms [PHOTO]

It's the biggest harvest you've ever seen. Holy morel mushroom. On Mother's Day, my dad and I were discussing how the warmer temperatures in the forecast would probably lead to good morel mushroom hunting this week. Turns out we were already late. The hunt of the century had happened the day before.
brookingsradio.com

Rural home sales in South Dakota heat up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Real estate agents says the hot housing market in South Dakota’s larger cities has spilled over to the state’s more rural areas. While the competition is the highest in Sioux Falls and Rapid City where prices have increased about 20% over last year, the rural real estate market is also changing.
KELOLAND TV

View of the storm from airplane

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Sioux Falls got a bird’s eye view of the wall of wind, as it moved through Sioux Falls. Amy Herrick took these pictures from the plane, as it attempted to land in Sioux Falls,...
B102.7

Historic 1888 South Dakota Barber Shop Now A $240K Home For Sale

This historic 1888 South Dakota Barbershop is remodeled and ready for you to move in and make your home. You'll have to provide your own barber pole, shampoo, and scissors. Not long after Wild Bill Hickock was shot and Sheriff Seth Bullock was running drunk cowboys off the streets folks from Deadwood may have wandered 14 miles down the road to the Barber Shop in Whitewood, South Dakota.
frcheraldstar.com

Miss S.D. Cake Auction supports pageant

Photos by Cathy Nelson/Fall River County Herald-Star. The title holders surround Miss South Dakota Kaitlin O’Neill and Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen Kianna Healey at the tables of beautifully decorated cakes that were donated for the Miss South Dakota Dinner and Cake Auction held at the Red Rock River Resort on Sat., April 30. From left is Miss Badlands Outstanding Teen (OT) Jordyn Conlon, Miss Fall River Balloon Festival OT Amare Bertelson, Miss Rolling Plains OT Karina Novotny, Miss Hot Springs OT Riley Lockhart, Miss Huron Hunter Widvey, O’Neill, Healy, Miss State Fair Miranda O’Bryan, Miss Dakota Rose Ashley Rose German, Miss Hot Springs OT Riley Lockhart, and Miss Rapid City OT Sydney Lockhart.
KCRG.com

Morel mushrooms boom in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The warm weather has finally helped the morel mushroom season arrive in force in Iowa. The Iowa DNR posted that officers have spotted morels growing now. The mushrooms typically spring up in the spring with the moist soil as the weather warms during the day but is still cool at night.
KELOLAND TV

What’s going to bug us this spring and summer?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may feel as if we walked outside the bugs were suddenly there. It kind of happened that way, said Amanda Bachmann, an entomologist with the South Dakota State University Extension based in Pierre. But the bug expert said the arrival of bugs, or insects, came when the temperatures started warming up.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

