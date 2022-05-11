Have You Eaten At South Dakota’s “Most Iconic Restaurant”?

Photos by Cathy Nelson/Fall River County Herald-Star. The title holders surround Miss South Dakota Kaitlin O’Neill and Miss South Dakota Outstanding Teen Kianna Healey at the tables of beautifully decorated cakes that were donated for the Miss South Dakota Dinner and Cake Auction held at the Red Rock River Resort on Sat., April 30. From left is Miss Badlands Outstanding Teen (OT) Jordyn Conlon, Miss Fall River Balloon Festival OT Amare Bertelson, Miss Rolling Plains OT Karina Novotny, Miss Hot Springs OT Riley Lockhart, Miss Huron Hunter Widvey, O’Neill, Healy, Miss State Fair Miranda O’Bryan, Miss Dakota Rose Ashley Rose German, Miss Hot Springs OT Riley Lockhart, and Miss Rapid City OT Sydney Lockhart.
