Have You Eaten At South Dakota’s “Most Iconic Restaurant”?

For millions of people across the United States and around the world, the Great Depression of the 1930s meant one thing: No job. Unemployment was not something that could happen, it was something that did happen. We've all seen the photos and film of long soup lines in every major city in the country. Banks closed, businesses shuttered, families torn apart, and literally starving. Devastating is the one word that may somehow come close to describing the economic calamity of that decade.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO