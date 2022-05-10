ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Live in A Piece of Uptown (and Music) History

By Keto Roc One
uptownupdate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy of a Crain's Chicago Business article, we learn that the home of music industry legend (and Uptown resident) Jay B. Ross has hit the market. Listed for $899,000, the Castlewood Terrace home needs some TLC...

www.uptownupdate.com

CHICAGO READER

Dropping beats and seeds

The late, great Tupac Shakur once wrote a poem about a rose that grew from a crack in the concrete. The anomaly of a gorgeous flower growing amid adverse conditions serves as a metaphor for individuals from under-resourced neighborhoods who rise above systemic challenges in order to contribute something beautiful to the world. If there’s anyone in Chicago today who embodies the spirit of a rose growing from concrete, it’s Englewood rapper Heavy Crownz.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

MC and filmmaker team up for documentary exploring Chicago's underground hip-hop history

On any given Sunday in the summer of 1992, Lower Links, a subterranean club just south of Wrigley Field, was packed wall-to-wall with hundreds of people. DJs, B-Boys, graffiti artists and hip-hop fans from every corner of the city and suburbs spilled out into the streets, and hip-hop emanated from the basement. It was the city’s first weekly hip-hop open mic, providing a temporary home to a burgeoning underground scene.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

At age 105, Martha Zanotti still has plenty to get "wild and woolly" about

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The year was 1917: President John F. Kennedy was born then, so were entertainers Dean Martin and Lena Horne. Also born that year: Martha Zanotti, of Chicago's Northwest Side. She's still going strong, and she as celebrates her 105th birthday on Tuesday, there are examples for all of us in her life's story."I'm kind of flabbergasted," Martha said. "I don't know how to feel."We suppose it is hard to wrap your mind around turning 105 years old."Should I feel happy? Should I feel wild and woolly?" she said.Martha Zanatti's family and friends are happy, and think her...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

The World’s Largest Outdoor Food Festival In Chicago Is Free To Attend

The Taste of Chicago is back with another year of delicious food from over 30 food truck vendors and awesome music to listen to while you indulge!. If you're a Foodie, this is the place to be this Summer. Taste of Chicago offers you a taste from some of the best Chicago restaurants in town and fun activities to keep the entire family entertained. Over 3 days, you'll hear music from some incredible musicians at Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago’s historic Motor Row – A new book about a lesser known part of Chicago’s rich history

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain with the authors of a new book called “Chicago’s Motor Row.” John Hogan and John Maxon discuss this period in Chicago history that may be new to many listeners south on Michigan Avenue and also on nearby streets in the early 1900’s. In this book, which is part of the Images of America series, we learn that Chicago boasts, if not the first, then certainly the finest of rows of automobile dealerships developing in the very early days of autos. Henry Ford was the first to build a showroom here, to be followed by many others. What is still in existence today? Is there a way we can take a tour of this area? Those questions get answered during this very informative discussion. This book of photography brings the history to life which will likely lead you to want to take a ride down to this area and enjoy the history that preservation efforts has maintained. The foreword is written by comedy legend Jay Leno who knows cars and their history probably better than anybody in the country. The authors talk about how Leno got involved in this book project.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Taste of Chicago is back but with a twist!

As the numbers of COVID-19 deaths have dropped, the CDC loosened its guidance around masks for the second time this year in April. The latest recommendations allow roughly 70% of people in the United States to remove their masks if they want—indoors as well as outdoors. The guidelines suggest many Americans no longer need to maintain a social distance or avoid crowded indoor spaces. how will this affect the restaurant industry this summer? President and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association Sam Toia joins John Landecker to share his insight. Then, Sam and John discuss whether or not the Restaurant Revitalization Fund bill will be revisited again this summer or if restaurants are in a better spot now.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago restaurants that you need to experience

Eater Chicago recently published a list of 25 Classic Chicago Restaurants to try, which seemed like a perfect topic for Chicago’s Very Own Eats to react to. Kevin Powell and Michael Piff go through each restaurant listed to discuss their experiences…or if they need to visited them for the first time.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3530 N Reta Avenue #2F

Wonderful, modern features plus character galore! Fabulous, beautifully finished, fully upgraded 2 BR/2 BA PLUS nice-sized den/office/separate DR/family/workout room with French doors off LR in complete gut-rehabbed 7-unit bldg ('05). Completely new shower in MA BA (appx 2018), newer hot water heater, refinished HW floors in '17. Generous amounts lighter wood cabinets, lovely granite in KIT and baths, SS apps in Kit with large granite breakfast bar (holds 2 bar stools) opens to LR/DR where you'll enjoy room for dining, more seating than you would imagine, great natural light & tree-lined street views from large bay windows, as well as soaring ceilings, small amount of exposed brick and ductwork, and gorgeous gas FP. W/D in unit, front closet and terrific touches! 1 block west of Halsted, close proximity to all city fun, transportation, lake, parks, recreation, tennis, dining, shops, downtown and roads to suburbs. Permit street parking. Onsite monthly exterior parking is available through another owner at building but not guaranteed by this landlord. Beautiful 1-way tree-lined residential street, quiet east Lakeview haven in prime location! Responsive landlord, fabulous unique and special home!!
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

‘He remembered our names’

While he waited in line at Al’s Drive-In, 80 Madison St. in Maywood, on Thursday afternoon, Arian Wade couldn’t help but notice the difference. “It’s not the same,” Wade lamented to another customer who was waiting in line. As soon as he walked to the window...
CHICAGO, IL
WBEZ

What’s that building? Mary Thompson Hospital

About 10 feet above the sidewalk, on a brick and limestone building at Ashland and Maypole across the street from Union Park, is an engraving that says “Founded by Dr. Mary Thompson.”. That’s about all there is left in tribute to Dr. Mary Thompson, a pioneering surgeon who in...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Redo the concrete around your home by this summer

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/07/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company joins the show to tell listeners how they can redo the concrete surfaces around their home in time for summer. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago-style Depression Hot Dogs, Polishes, Fries, & More

The Original Jimmy’s Red Hots is a family-owned Chicago favorite serving up some of the city’s best Depression-style hot dogs and polishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on what makes their food so special is owner Rose Stevenson. 4000 W. Grand Ave. Facebook @JimmysRedHots. Instagram...
CHICAGO, IL

