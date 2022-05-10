Live in A Piece of Uptown (and Music) History

Wonderful, modern features plus character galore! Fabulous, beautifully finished, fully upgraded 2 BR/2 BA PLUS nice-sized den/office/separate DR/family/workout room with French doors off LR in complete gut-rehabbed 7-unit bldg ('05). Completely new shower in MA BA (appx 2018), newer hot water heater, refinished HW floors in '17. Generous amounts lighter wood cabinets, lovely granite in KIT and baths, SS apps in Kit with large granite breakfast bar (holds 2 bar stools) opens to LR/DR where you'll enjoy room for dining, more seating than you would imagine, great natural light & tree-lined street views from large bay windows, as well as soaring ceilings, small amount of exposed brick and ductwork, and gorgeous gas FP. W/D in unit, front closet and terrific touches! 1 block west of Halsted, close proximity to all city fun, transportation, lake, parks, recreation, tennis, dining, shops, downtown and roads to suburbs. Permit street parking. Onsite monthly exterior parking is available through another owner at building but not guaranteed by this landlord. Beautiful 1-way tree-lined residential street, quiet east Lakeview haven in prime location! Responsive landlord, fabulous unique and special home!!
Comments / 0