Jump forward to 2040: Help set a course for Hampton's future

 2 days ago
May 10, 2022 - Jump ahead in time 20 years. What do you want Hampton to look like? What do we, as a community, need to get there? Help the city set a course for the future.

To help get people in the right time period, best-selling author and futurist Rebecca Ryan will set the course for the future – a fast-paced and humorous rocket ship to 2040. Once she lands us there, it’s up to us to explore the landscape.

Join the community plan workshop on June 6, 2022, at the Hampton Roads Convention Center. The event is free and open to everyone, but attendance is limited to ensure everyone can participate and voice their ideas. Register here or call 757-727-8311.

  • 5:30 p.m.: Registration. Where we are today: Tour 2022 key topic areas.
  • 6:30 p.m.: What matters in 2040. Speaker Rebecca Ryan opens our eyes and inspires us.
  • 7:30 p.m.: Hampton 2040 discussion groups help begin to form our community vision.
  • 8:30 p.m. Return to 2022: Go home and start building the future.

For more information about the community plan, go to https://hampton.gov/hampton2040.

Download, print, and share the flier.

