Park County, CO

Free Diaper Giveaway Events Cancelled Today

parkco.us
 2 days ago

Park County, Colo. – Park County Public Health has cancelled today's Free Diaper Giveaway events in Fairplay and Bailey. Next week, the events will resume as normal on Wednesday, May 18 from 10 AM -...

parkco.us

KRQE News 13

Fires at homeless campsite near Durango contained

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Firefighters near Durango were able to contain two separate fires at a homeless campsite before they got out of control. La Plata County officials say campfires are to blame for both fires that broke out at Purple Cliff over the last 24 hours. While the homeless have been permitted to stay there, […]
DURANGO, CO
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s second Old Spaghetti Factory will be moving into the Fox & Hound location near South Carefree and Powers that abruptly closed in 2019. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department posted on Twitter that permits had been pulled for Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory. The only other location in Colorado is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Airport Lifts Shelter In Place, Crews Get Upperhand On 200-Acre Wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shelter in place for the Colorado Springs Airport was issued, along with mandatory evacuations ordered Thursday afternoon for people living near a fire burning in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive in Colorado Springs. It was one of three grass fires that forced evacuations on Thursday. (credit: CBS) The fire burning near the airport burned about 200 acres. Crews said they were gaining the upper hand on the fire around 7 p.m. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) All evacuations were lifted for that fire and the airport resumed operations. That fire was started by sparks from an El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

LOOK: 11 Pics From The Least Expensive House In Larimer County

Everything is so doggone expensive these days and housing is probably on top of the list of things that are most expensive for residents of Colorado. With the average price of a home in Fort Collins fast approaching the $600K mark, the dream of homeownership for many people is simply out of reach and that's sad, but there are some places - if you dig deep and are willing to move outside of a metro area - where you can find a pretty good deal and a decent price for a home.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — A wildfire has prompted evacuations for an area in the northeastern part of Colorado Springs Thursday morning. Residents in the Summer Grace and Akerman Drive area have been issued immediate evacuation orders. CSFD is asking everyone to avoid the evacuation area until the orders...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Newsline

What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days

The volume of legislation left to debate, amend and vote on in the final days of the 2022 legislative session made for plenty of high tempers, late nights and frayed nerves. Republican stall tactics left some legislative leaders wondering if the number of bills left on the table would require a special session to tie […] The post What Colorado lawmakers passed, amended, killed in legislative session’s final days appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

Lone Tree prepares for development on east side

Growth in Lone Tree is continuing to explode, hardly slowed by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, with major projects slated for the east side of the city. Mayor Jackie Millet gave the annual State of the City address on May 10 at the Lone Tree Arts Center to a room of residents, business owners and city and county leaders. Millet's Mr. Roger's themed presentation focused on fiscal stability and planning sustainably, while reminding listeners to be the helpers and spread kindness.
LONE TREE, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Colorado School District Moves to Four-Day School Week

Did you know that 64% of Colorado school districts operate on a four-day school week?. If you're like me, that number is surprising. I had no idea so many schools in Colorado had made the switch and the number is rising. At last count, 116 school districts had changed to a four-day week. Many of these are rural districts and charter schools, but not all of them.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Strong wind helping to fuel fires in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS- Multiple evacuations are in place across Colorado Springs for fires: one in the Stetson Hills area, the other north of downtown – both fueled main by wind and extremely dry conditions. Strong wind gusts has been the main fuel of these fires along with how dry the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
The 74

Fired Superintendent Files Discrimination Complaint, New Chief Steps In

Three months after the Douglas County, Colorado, school board fired its popular superintendent in a move that sparked teacher and student protests, the former top administrator has filed a complaint against the district — and the board has installed a successor some call unqualified. Corey Wise, in his state and federal discrimination and retaliation claim, […]
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Colorado Parks & Wildlife Investigates Wolf Sighting Report in Park County

Video of a suspected wolf pack captured Monday, April 25 in Park County roughly eight miles south of the town of Fairplay, sparked an investigation by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials after the footage circulated widely on social media. Shortly after the initial sighting, the Park County Sheriff’s Office released...
PARK COUNTY, CO

