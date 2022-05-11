ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Celebrates Historic Preservation Month with a Student Scavenger Hunt and Prizes

 2 days ago

​The Student Leaders Committee of the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission is inviting students, from elementary to high school, to participate in the Virginia Beach History Scavenger Hunt. This thrilling event will be held May 20-22 at various locations near the Oceanfront. Students wishing to attend must register at the following link by May 15.

The scavenger hunt is designed to promote the significance of the Commission's Historic Preservation Month and to get students excited about Virginia Beach history through active fun. Each clue helps participants track down and discover historic locations, such as a monument or a historical marker. Registrants will receive their first clue on May 19 and each location will have a QR code that leads to the next clue. Local businesses and attractions have donated prizes that will be awarded to the students who are among the first to complete the hunt.

The Student Leaders Committee is involved in raising awareness and promoting historic preservation in the community, especially in the schools. Its members are high school juniors and seniors that have been recommended by their schools to serve on the committee and have been selected through an interview process. The Historic Preservation Commission has two student members that are appointed to the Commission by the City Council, and they serve as co-chairs of the Student Leaders Committee.

For more information about the Historic Preservation Commission or the Student Leaders Committee, contact Mark Reed, Historic Preservation Planner, 757-385-8573, mreed@vbgov.com or visit VBgov.com/historicpreservation.

