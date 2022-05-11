ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Gallery: Boys JV Tennis Dual vs. Olathe East

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boys JV tennis team played a dual against Olathe East at the SME tennis courts on April...

Gallery: Girls JV Soccer Defeats Mill Valley 3-2

The girls junior varsity soccer team defeated Mill Valley 3-2 on Tuesday, May 10. This was the girls third to last soccer game of the season. The game began, and both teams held a fair share of the ball for the first fifteen minutes. Sophomore Ellie Gudex scored the Lancers first goal of the game with twenty-five minutes left in the first half. The heat was radiating on the turf field, so there was a drink break in the middle of the first half, and the middle of the second half of the game. During the second half of the game, freshman Sophia Beedle and sophomore Kenna Harrington scored two more goals for the Lancers. Mill Valley scored two goals as well, but the Lancers came out on top because of their goal from the first half.
Lily Mantel: changing expectations set for her by joining The Harbinger

My future was always laid out for me. I grew up attending St. Ann’s — where my siblings and dad both also attended — it was the natural path for me to attend St. Teresa’s Academy, just like my sister and most of my classmates would. When I went to shadow her, I assumed everything would click into place. It had to.
Photostory: Year in Photos

To wrap up the year, here are some of our favorite photos from the biggest events of the 2021-22 school year!. To purchase pictures on Harbie Photo from this photostory, click the link below:
