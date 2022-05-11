Gallery: Boys JV Tennis Dual vs. Olathe East

The girls junior varsity soccer team defeated Mill Valley 3-2 on Tuesday, May 10. This was the girls third to last soccer game of the season. The game began, and both teams held a fair share of the ball for the first fifteen minutes. Sophomore Ellie Gudex scored the Lancers first goal of the game with twenty-five minutes left in the first half. The heat was radiating on the turf field, so there was a drink break in the middle of the first half, and the middle of the second half of the game. During the second half of the game, freshman Sophia Beedle and sophomore Kenna Harrington scored two more goals for the Lancers. Mill Valley scored two goals as well, but the Lancers came out on top because of their goal from the first half.

MILL VALLEY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO