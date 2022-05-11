ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complementary roles of surgery and systemic treatment in clear cell renal cell carcinoma

By Alexandre Ingels
Cover picture for the articleStandard-of-care management of renal cell carcinoma (RCC) indisputably relies on surgery for low-risk localized tumours and systemic treatment for poor-prognosis metastatic disease, but a grey area remains, encompassing high-risk localized tumours and patients with metastatic disease with a good-to-intermediate prognosis. Over the past few years, results of major practice-changing trials for...

Nature.com

Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
Nature.com

Prevalence, phenotypic characteristics and prognostic role of apparent treatment resistant hypertension in the German Chronic Kidney Disease (GCKD) study

Treatment resistant hypertension (TRH) appears of particular relevance in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). However, causes and consequences of TRH in CKD patients remain incompletely understood. Therefore, we analyzed the prevalence of apparent TRH (aTRH), and phenotypic characteristics and prognosis associated with aTRH among participants of the German Chronic Kidney Disease (GCKD) study. As insufficient medication adherence has been shown to be a frequent cause of pseudoresistance, we also assessed treatment adherence. Study participants were classified as having aTRH, controlled hypertension and uncontrolled hypertension based on study visit blood pressure and self-reported medication intake. Drug adherence was assessed by comparing self-reported antihypertensive medication with detectable urinary drug metabolites measured by mass spectroscopy. Out of 4901 individuals included in this study, 38% were classified as having aTRH. Male sex, older age, lower estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), higher body mass index (BMI), higher urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (UACR) and presence of diabetes mellitus were independently associated with higher prevalence of aTRH in a multivariable adjusted regression model. Patients classified as aTRH had higher risk for major adverse cardiovascular events and worsening of kidney disease compared to patients with no aTRH after multivariate adjustment for potential confounders. There was a high agreement between self-reported medication and detectable urinary drug metabolites. In conclusion, in a cohort of Caucasian patients with moderately severe CKD, aTRH was highly prevalent and, in most cases, likely not caused by low medication adherence. Furthermore, aTRH was linked to cardio-renal endpoints, emphasizing the need for improved management.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

In silico mutational analysis of ACE2 to check the susceptibility of lung cancer patients towards COVID-19

Being the second major cause of death worldwide, lung cancer poses a significant threat to the health of patients. This worsened during the era of pandemic since lung cancer is found to be more prone to SARS-CoV-2 infection. Many recent studies imply a high frequency of COVID-19 infection associated severe outcome. However, molecular studies are still lacking in this respect. Hence the current study is designed to investigate the binding affinities of ACE2 lung cancer mutants with the viral spike protein to find the susceptibility of respective mutants carrying patients in catching the virus. Quite interestingly, our study found lesser binding affinities of all the selected mutants thus implying that these cancer patients might be less affected by the virus than others. These results are opposed to the recent studies' propositions and open new avenues for more in-depth studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Co-variates associated with outcomes of tyrosine kinase-inhibitor therapy in persons with chronic myeloid leukaemia initially presenting in accelerated phase

We interrogated data from 278 consecutive subjects with chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) presenting in accelerated phase diagnosed by European LeukemiaNetÂ (ELN) criteria receiving initial imatinib (n"‰="‰187) or a 2nd-generation tyrosine kinase-inhibitor (2G-TKI; n"‰="‰91). In multi-variable analyses, blood and/or bone marrow blasts â‰¥15% (Hazard ratio [HR]"‰="‰3.7 [1.6, 8.5], p"‰="‰0.003) and blood basophils <3% (HR"‰="‰4.6 [2.0, 10.7], p"‰<"‰0.001) were significantly-associated with worse transformation-free survival (TFS). Age â‰¥60 years (HR"‰="‰4.3 [1.7, 11.4], p"‰="‰0.003), platelet concentration <230"‰Ã—"‰10E"‰+"‰9/L (HR"‰="‰4.7 [2.0, 10.7], p"‰<"‰0.001) and blood and/or bone marrow blasts â‰¥9% (HR"‰="‰3.9 [1.7, 8.7], p"‰="‰0.001) were significantly-associated with worse survival. Based on number of adverse prognostic co-variates of TFS and survival, respectively, subjects were classified into the low- (none), intermediate- (one) and high-risk (â‰¥2) cohorts with significant difference in TFS and survival (all p"‰<"‰0.001). In propensity-score matching analysis subjects initially receiving a 2G-TKI had higher cumulative incidences of cytogenetic and molecular responses but similar TFS and survival to those receiving imatinib. Our data should help inform physicians treating person with CML initially presenting in accelerated phase.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH

