Emergent BioSolutions says 'This is nothing new' regarding congressional probe findings

WBAL Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmergent BioSolutions is reacting to a damaging congressional report that said they destroyed millions of doses of a coronavirus vaccine over production problems. "This is nothing new," an...

www.wbal.com

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five per cent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the Covid pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
NBC News

Hundreds are still dying from Covid every day. Why is Paxlovid sitting on shelves?

More than 500 people are still dying of Covid-19 every day in the U.S., but an ample supply of a highly effectively antiviral drug is sitting on shelves, unused. The drug, Pfizer's antiviral pill Paxlovid, was authorized for emergency use for high-risk people in December. Clinical trials found that a five-day course cut a patient's risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent.
Daily Mail

WHO chief warns that the world is 'increasingly blind' to Covid transmission even as it reports lowest weekly death totals since start of pandemic and Fauci says US is 'out of the pandemic phase'

The COVID-19 pandemic seems to be winding down, with hospitalization and death totals cratering around the world, and even the likes of Dr Anthony Fauci saying that the United States may be past that phase of the virus's lifespan, but some key figures at the World Health Organization (WHO) are still issuing dire warnings.
The Independent

Colorado prisoner becomes first confirmed US case of H5 bird flu contracted at poultry farm

A Colorado prisoner who had been working at a commercial chicken farm has tested positive for bird flu, the first confirmed case in the United States from a recent global outbreak.The inmate, aged under 40, was exposed to infected poultry while working at a processing plant in Montrose County as part of a work-release programme, state health authorities say.He had recovered after experiencing mild symptoms including fatigue, and had been isolated from other prisoners and treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir, they added.No other cases have been detected, and Colorado officials say the risk to the public is low,...
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
Reason.com

A CDC Study Suggests Three-Fifths of Americans Have Been Infected by the Coronavirus

Nearly three-fifths of Americans had been infected by the COVID-19 virus at least once as of February, according to new estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The results, which are based on seroprevalence research involving blood samples from all 50 states, indicate that infection prevalence varied widely across age groups: It was about 75 percent for children 11 and younger, 74 percent for 12-to-17-year-olds, 64 percent for 18-to-49-year-olds, 50 percent for 50-to-64-year-olds, and 33 percent for Americans 65 or older.
