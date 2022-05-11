ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Police arrest burglary suspect in Fall River, seize three loaded guns, thousands in merchandise

By Ken Paiva
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Brockton Police, an intruder who broke into several homes and stole cash, firearms, and jewelry, including replicas of New England Patriots championship rings, is behind bars with no bail. The victims reported multiple burglaries in March and April. Together with patrol officers,...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot and killed by police after stabbing officer in Dorchester

BOSTON — Police are investigating an officer-involved incident overnight in Dorchester that left one dead and two officers hospitalized, officials said. Just after 2:30 a.m. police responded to the area of Hancock Street and Glendale Street for reports of a person screaming and upon arrival officers saw a man holding a knife, according to Police Chief Gregory Long.
BOSTON, MA
Massachusetts police officer dies this morning in motor vehicle crash

A Massachusetts police officer has died after a multi-vehicle crash this morning. Randolph Chief of Police Anthony Marag issued a statement on the passing of Officer Beal due to a crash in Hingham. “It is with deep sadness that I inform you that Officer Michael D. Beal was involved in...
RANDOLPH, MA
New Bedford thieves steal all 4 rims and tires from car at Senior Housing Complex

“My 83-year-old father’s car was vandalized in the parking lot of his senior housing complex on Riverside Ave around 2:00am Wednesday, April 11th. Surveillance camera images show a dark-colored Jeep with 3-4 individuals get out and cause the damage. It also appears that there was a lookout vehicle too. All 4 rims and tires were taken and his window was smashed.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
New Bedford Sees Three More Shots Fired Incidents Overnight

NEW BEDFORD — Three more shots fired incidents have been reported in New Bedford on Thursday night, as a recent wave of gun violence in the city continues. New Bedford Police Lt. Scott Carola confirmed that officers responded to three separate calls for shots fired in the area of Pleasant and Grinnell streets starting at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Suspect in Custody After Search Warrant Leads to the Recovery of Three Firearms, Ammunition, Drugs, and Cash in Dorchester

At about 8:15 AM on Thursday, May 12, 2022, members of the Drug Control Units assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain) and District C-11 (Dorchester) simultaneously executed search warrants for the target of their investigation, De’Arro Brown, 34, of Dorchester, his residence and his vehicle. As a result, officers were able to safely recover three loaded firearms, later identified as a 9mm Taurus PT809C handgun, a .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver with a defaced serial number, and a .22 caliber Iver Johnson Arms revolver. Additionally, officers recovered a total of nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, approximately 231 grams of cocaine, and an undisclosed amount in U.S. Currency.
BOSTON, MA
Fatal car crash in Raynham kills two

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two individuals involved in a single-car crash were killed on Friday, Raynham Police announced. Richard and Mary Bentley, 78 and 80, both of Taunton crashed into a tree near Pleasant Street in Raynham on Friday morning. The car became engulfed in flames. The two were extracted...
RAYNHAM, MA
Police investigating three calls of shots fired in New Bedford

New Bedford, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police are investigating three calls of shots fired that happened on Thursday night. Police say all three separate shootings happened in the area of Pleasant and Grinnell Street. The first shots fired was around 10:40 p.m. and the second was before midnight. The third shots fired happened around 1 a.m.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Four arrested, guns and drugs seized on Fort Pleasant Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Four suspects are facing charges after a illegal firearms investigation in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that detectives received information that 21-year-old Jose Gonzalez-Feliciano of Springfield, a member of the Knox Street Posse gang, was illegally possessing a gun. He and three other people were found around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Fort Pleasant Avenue.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Bystanders pull two from fiery Raynham crash that turned fatal

RAYNHAM — Police Chief James Donovan and Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita report that the Raynham Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this morning. At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Raynham Police and Fire responded to the area of 380 Pleasant St. for a report of...
RAYNHAM, MA
Several arrests after "large, unruly crowds" at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — Several arrests were made on Hampton Beach Friday night, after what officers described as large, unruly crowds formed. In a Facebook post, the Hampton Police Department says the groups were dispersed when officers saw fights start to break out. The groups then went to Ocean Boulevard...
HAMPTON, NH
Four Suspects in Custody After Four Loaded Firearms and Drugs Recovered During Search Warrant Execution in Dorchester

At about 6:00 AM on Thursday May 12, 2022, officers assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force in coordination with members of the BPD SWAT Team, Massachusetts State Police and the Somerville Police Department arrested four suspects while recovering four loaded firearms during the execution of a search warrant in the area of Norwell Street in Dorchester. Upon making entry to the residence, the officers detained the parties on scene while they conducted their search, leading to the recovery of a loaded 9mm Centry Arms Inc TP9 handgun, a loaded 9mm Glock 26 Gen 2 handgun, a loaded 9mm Glock 43 handgun and a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun. Officers also recovered undisclosed amounts of various drugs during the course of their investigation. As a result, officers arrested the individuals on scene later identified as a 17-year-old male from Dorchester, Tejhere Palmer, 20, of Sommerville, Davonte Bowden, 24, of Quincy and Laurian Slaughter, 45, of Dorchester.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Loved ones looking for missing North Attleboro man

Friends and family are concerned after one of their own has gone missing. Randy Lohnes of North Attleboro has reportedly been missing since 12:13 a.m. on May 8th. He has several identifying marks. He has savage tattooed above his left eye and lost soul on the front of his neck (LOST on front right, SOUL on front left).
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
Shots Fired in Mattapan Overnight on Woodhaven Street

At approximately 02:30 hours this morning, Thursday May 12th, Boston Police from District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Woodhaven Street in Mattapan. Officers located no victims or suspects in the immediate area on arrival and began to investigate. At least 5 rounds were reported by the ShotSpotter technology....
BOSTON, MA

