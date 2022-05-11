ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Staerkel Planetarium to Host Total Lunar Eclipse Viewing

By Landa
parkland.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe William M. Staerkel Planetarium at Parkland College is hosting a free telescope viewing of the total lunar eclipse, weather permitting. On Sunday, May 15, the eclipse will be visible in most of North America,...

www.parkland.edu

