Staerkel Planetarium to Host Total Lunar Eclipse Viewing

BOSTON (CBS) — Huge “heads up” for this weekend. . . We have an opportunity to see a total lunar eclipse Sunday night! In fact, the entire eastern half of the country will be in the “path of totality,” assuring a great lunar show as long as the weather cooperates. This will be our first chance to see a total lunar eclipse here since January of 2019! First off, the basics: A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth and Moon are lined up. The Moon simply moves into the Earth’s shadow created by the sun. Depending on where you live and...

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO