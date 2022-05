There is no doubt that we like our cows here in South Dakota. Preferably on a plate, and in just about any form. May is Beef Month. Steak lovers of all calibers will stand in front of the butcher counter and salivate while waiting for the best cut to appear. From a New York Strip to Ribeye, and Flat Iron to Sirloin. It has to have just the right amount of marbling and thickness to pass the 'Just Right' cut.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 18 HOURS AGO