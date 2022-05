Mark your calendars. The 30th annual Shape of Itasca will be on Monday, May 16th at Peacock School from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend this traditional town meeting featuring governmental leaders in the Itasca community. Presentations will include an overview of recent accomplishments in the Village and plans for the future of Itasca. Time will be allowed for your questions. Come enjoy an evening of information and complimentary refreshments with your neighbors. You may also view the meeting live on the Village’s YouTube channel (Itasca Village), and submit questions ahead of time or during the meeting. Send your questions to deputyclerk@itasca.com.

