Baltimore, MD

Emergent Factory Hid Vaccine Troubles From FDA, Congressional Report Finds

khn.org
 1 day ago

The problem-plagued plant in Baltimore was forced to destroy millions more covid vaccine doses than previously known, the report says. An Emergent BioSolutions spokesman defended the company, saying it has "willingly" participated in the probe and has been "forthcoming with the FDA." Emergent BioSolutions, a longtime government contractor hired...

khn.org

WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

Fauci confirms parents’ nightmare: FDA may delay COVID vaccines for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration is considering holding off on reviewing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 until it has data from Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine for young children. The plan would push back the earliest possible authorization for a vaccine in the age group from May to June—yet another blow to parents who are anxious to protect their young children as the rest of the country ditches pandemic precautions, despite recent upticks in cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Detroit

Whistleblower Told FDA About Baby Formula Plant Months Before Recall

(CNN) – What happened at the Abbott Nutrition Plant in Sturgis, Michigan? That’s still the big question after the company recalled three popular brands of powdered infant formula back in February. Multiple babies got a rare and serious bacterial infection after eating formula made at the plant, and two babies died. Now, there’s new information that a whistleblower complained to the FDA about safety concerns, months before the formula was taken off store shelves. The complaint was sent in October and just released this week. A former employee at the plant laid out concerns about poor cleaning practices, falsified records, and instances where employees knowingly put out formula that may have been contaminated. The complaint says the employee was fired for raising safety concerns — and he was one of a number of people who came forward about safety issues. Abbott says it’s investigating and cooperating with the FDA’s investigation. Though the FDA is under scrutiny for its handling of the case. Having received this complaint in October but didn’t interview the former employee until December and didn’t do an in-person inspection of the Sturgis facility until January. The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.  
STURGIS, MI
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ars Technica

CDC raises alarm of mysterious hepatitis cases in kids; 2 states report cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a health alert Thursday notifying clinicians of a US-based cluster of unexplained cases of liver inflammation in young children, which appear to be part of a puzzling international outbreak that now spans at least 10 countries and two US states. Further Reading.
Daily Mail

'Open the plant or kids might die': Experts demand FDA reopens Abbott plant to alleviate baby formula crisis - as agency finally waives rules to allow more foreign imports

Food safety experts are demanding the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reopen America's biggest baby formula plant as parents across the nation are scrambling to feed their children because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many products off store shelves. The Abbott Laboratories plant in Sturgis, Michigan...
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Israeli Salmonella chocolate recall spreads to the U.S.

Production has been stopped at a confectionery factory in Israel because of Salmonella concerns, with affected products also sent to the United States. Strauss’ Elite-branded chocolate items such as cakes, wafers, energy grain snacks, energy chocolate rice cakes, chewing gum and toffee candies of all dates are affected. They...
FOOD SAFETY

