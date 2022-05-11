Elkhart Street Department to pick up leaves

WARSAW – The truck convoy is still alive. A representative of the People’s Convoy said supporters in trucks, RVs and other vehicles are expected to arrive in Kosciusko County Friday, May 13. The convoy is expected to head east on US 30 before turning north on SR 15...
A Milford man was killed in a crash on County Road 1300 North, west of Kern Road, in Kosciusko County. The collision happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, when investigators say the driver Jeremy Weaver, 41, crossed the center line, then drove off the road and hit a fence.
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – A fire on Old 27 just south of the Michigan-Indiana state line early Thursday morning destroyed the interior of the Red Arrow Restaurant. The Fremont, Indiana Fire Department was dispatched at 5:44 a.m.. They received assistance from Angola and Orland firefighters as well as...
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says have have corralled several buffalo that were on the loose in the county on Friday. Deputies were working on corralling the loose buffalo that were in the Rome City and Wolcottville area.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in northeast of South Bend, the city announced. The advisory is a precaution due to a loss of pressure in the city’s water distribution system on Friday. Affected customers are bordered by Auten Road on...
For the 3rd year in a row there will be no Memorial Day Parade in Mishawaka. This time, however, it has nothing to do with COVID. Mayor Dave Wood says some construction downtown made it necessary to change the route, and all of the alternatives would cause traffic safety issues for the public. The parade, which is mostly run by volunteers from several veteran’s groups, is also in need of more volunteers.
A chase from Mishawaka to South Bend ends with one arrest. The pursuit happened Thursday, May 12, when an officer near Logan Street and Pin Oak Drive allegedly saw a driver traveling erratically. A check of the plate led to questions about the driver. Police attempted to pull the vehicle...
Last year’s infrastructure bill includes $100-million to expand Indiana’s network of charging stations for electric vehicles. INDOT is finalizing a plan on where to put them. The money is Indiana’s slice of two-and-a-half-billion dollars earmarked for charging stations nationwide over the next eight years. Indiana has until August...
The homeowner app, Ownerly, has determined that four Indiana cities have cracked their list of Top 50 Friendliest Cities For Remote Work list. The study researched cities nationwide that had affordability, Internet connections, quality of life, and access to green spaces. Muncie, ranking 12th best in the nation, sat alongside...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- A vehicle on US 20 entered a construction zone, struck a vehicle, lost its tire, which struck a third vehicle, then crossed two lanes of traffic before coming to a rest, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to US 20 just...
A 67-year-old Elkhart man riding a motorcycle died after he collided into the back of a vehicle that had stopped in traffic. Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies say Billy Joiner was on Old U.S. 33 near the intersection of Tower Road when he hit the back of a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man from Mishawaka.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend native is emerging as a hometown hero of housing. Jordan Richardson has come a long way in a short time as the leader of Property Bros. LLC. What Jordan is creating around the city is kind of like ‘dry water.’. “We’re...
Stockman said the district regularly deals with busses running late due to a driver shortage, but Friday's large amount of call-offs left the district extremely short-handed, especially in the northern portion of Fort Wayne.
This week, 16 Michigan counties are at what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider high COVID-19 levels, meaning residents there should take precautions and wear masks while in public and indoors. Last week, only Grand Traverse County in northern Michigan was at a such a level, which...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Portage Manor has something today that it hasn’t had since last September. A licensed administrator. Portage Manor is home to more than 100 indigent residents with mental or physical disabilities. At least for now. “So, the worst fear is, it gets shut down. I...
With the Elkhart County 4-H Fair fast approaching the July 22nd start date, the fair is announcing more “Fun At Every Turn” at our Entertainment Centers and Heritage Park. Every day of the Fair, fair guests can find spectacular family-friendly shows at our three entertainment centers. The Jayco...
The South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit recovered a large amount of illegal drugs, as well as several firearms, from a home near a local school. After executing a search warrant in the 1300 block of Randolph Street, on Thursday, May 12, officers recovered more than six pounds of raw marijuana, nearly 12 pounds of THC edibles and other paraphernalia and three guns.
A three-year-old who went missing in Michigan City on has died. It was around 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, when dispatch received a 911 call reporting the missing child from the 400 block of Long Beach Lane. Officers quickly began a search. The little girl was located along the...
