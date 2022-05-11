Elkhart Street Department to pick up leaves

For the 3rd year in a row there will be no Memorial Day Parade in Mishawaka. This time, however, it has nothing to do with COVID. Mayor Dave Wood says some construction downtown made it necessary to change the route, and all of the alternatives would cause traffic safety issues for the public. The parade, which is mostly run by volunteers from several veteran’s groups, is also in need of more volunteers.

MISHAWAKA, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO