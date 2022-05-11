Get Ready for Summer with GP&L’s EnergySaver Program
Summer is just around the corner, and Garland Power & Light’s EnergySaver Program could help you save money and energy during those hot months.
EnergySaver offers bill credits for qualifying energy efficiency upgrades, including:
- Central A/C, heat pump or window A/C unit
- Ceiling insulation
- Window solar screens or film
- ENERGY STAR® windows and doors
Visit gpltexas.org for complete program requirements. If you have questions, email energyadvisor@gpltexas.org or call 972-205-2929.
Comments / 0