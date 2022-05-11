Get Ready for Summer with GP&L’s EnergySaver Program

Summer is just around the corner, and Garland Power & Light’s EnergySaver Program could help you save money and energy during those hot months.

EnergySaver offers bill credits for qualifying energy efficiency upgrades, including:

Central A/C, heat pump or window A/C unit

Ceiling insulation

Window solar screens or film

ENERGY STAR® windows and doors

Visit gpltexas.org for complete program requirements. If you have questions, email energyadvisor@gpltexas.org or call 972-205-2929.