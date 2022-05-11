ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Get Ready for Summer with GP&L’s EnergySaver Program

 2 days ago
Summer is just around the corner, and Garland Power & Light’s EnergySaver Program could help you save money and energy during those hot months.

EnergySaver offers bill credits for qualifying energy efficiency upgrades, including:

  • Central A/C, heat pump or window A/C unit
  • Ceiling insulation
  • Window solar screens or film
  • ENERGY STAR® windows and doors

Visit gpltexas.org for complete program requirements. If you have questions, email energyadvisor@gpltexas.org or call 972-205-2929.

