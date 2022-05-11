ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

Cass County Board of Commissioners, approved operating of Off-Road Vehicles on roads in Cass County

By Jon Zimney
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cass County Board of Commissioners has approved operating of Off-Road Vehicles on roads in Cass County. The ordinance states that a...

www.953mnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc12.com

Massive forest fire burning in rural Montmorency County

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and local fire crews from across Northern Michigan are battling a massive forest fire in Montmorency County. The Blue Lakes Fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday northwest of Atlanta near the Pigeon River Country State Forest and Black River Ranch, which is an expansive hunting club.
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Crews respond to wildfire, public asked to avoid area

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is currently a large wildfire around Blue Lake and Black River Ranch, in the Pigeon Forest, authorities say. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. Four helicopters are dropping water on the fire, authorities say. DNR officials say the fire is more than...
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
Cass County, MI
Government
County
Cass County, MI
WOWO News

Fatal crash in Kosciusko County Friday afternoon

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A 25-year-old Nappanee woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Friday afternoon. Initial reports show that the woman was driving a 2013 Cadillac XTS eastbound on CR 1350 N, east of 300 W in Jefferson Township just after 2:30 p.m. Evidence showed that the passenger side tires left the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then crossed over the westbound lane and exited the north side of CR 1350 N, before then striking a utility pole, a fence row, and overturning several times.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
go955.com

Speed the likely cause of a single-vehicle crash in Cass County

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County deputies say that speed was the most likely cause of a single-vehicle accident that happened Wednesday night, May 11, around 8:15 p.m. It happened in Calvin Township in Cass County near the intersection of Calvin Hill Street and Calvin Center Road.
CASS COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Off Road#All Terrain Vehicles#Off Road Vehicles#U S Forest Service#Leader Publications
abc57.com

Boil water advisory issued for northeast of South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A boil water advisory has been issued for residents in northeast of South Bend, the city announced. The advisory is a precaution due to a loss of pressure in the city’s water distribution system on Friday. Affected customers are bordered by Auten Road on...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

INDOT hoping to score federal electric vehicle money for Indiana

Last year’s infrastructure bill includes $100-million to expand Indiana’s network of charging stations for electric vehicles. INDOT is finalizing a plan on where to put them. The money is Indiana’s slice of two-and-a-half-billion dollars earmarked for charging stations nationwide over the next eight years. Indiana has until August...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
inkfreenews.com

Pumpkinvine Trail Extension Has Opened

SHIPSHEWANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Next Level Trails and the Town of Shipshewana opened the recently completed Pumpkinvine Trail extension in Shipshewana May 6. The 0.97-mile asphalt multi-use trail was constructed by the town, with help from a $953,482 NLT grant. “Trails are a vital investment...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
abc57.com

Couple injured when their motorcycles collide

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- A husband and wife traveling on their motorcycles crashed when they got too close, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a crash between two motorcycles on Conrad Road on Friday afternoon. The investigation found a woman and her husband were riding...
CASS COUNTY, MI
buildingindiana.com

RV Component Manufacturer Breaks Ground on New Plant

ATC, an industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum RVs and trailers, announced during a groundbreaking ceremony that it has procured a 35-acre lot on which an additional manufacturing plant will be built. The planned 221,000 square-foot facility, scheduled for completion in early 2023 and located on the eastside of Nappanee, Ind., will primarily be used for ATC’s RV product operations.
NAPPANEE, IN
WNDU

One dead in fatal Elkhart Co. crash

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to provide resources for individuals still dealing with lead contamination… as well as job opportunities. A television show that showcases home makeovers for military veterans is coming to Michiana.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Marshall County Narcotics Team Makes Several Arrests

PLYMOUTH — Officers with the Marshall County Police Narcotics Team conducted numerous operations in Marshall County on Tuesday, May 10, resulting in the arrest of four individuals. The narcotics team, assisted by Argos Police, found and arrested Janie Howard of Argos on an outstanding warrant for two counts of...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy