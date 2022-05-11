Cass County Board of Commissioners, approved operating of Off-Road Vehicles on roads in Cass County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A 25-year-old Nappanee woman died in a one-vehicle crash in Kosciusko County Friday afternoon. Initial reports show that the woman was driving a 2013 Cadillac XTS eastbound on CR 1350 N, east of 300 W in Jefferson Township just after 2:30 p.m. Evidence showed that the passenger side tires left the south side of the roadway. The vehicle then crossed over the westbound lane and exited the north side of CR 1350 N, before then striking a utility pole, a fence row, and overturning several times.

