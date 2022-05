The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On May 2 at approximately 11 p.m. on High Street in North Canaan a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway and struck a rock on the shoulder of the road. The unknown driver then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The Chevrolet was towed and the accident remains under investigation. The vehicle is registered to Kathryn Stewart of Lakeville.

