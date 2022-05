EHOVE Career Center in Milan has announced that Michael Strohl of Sandusky will be joining the high school team in the role of principal on Aug. 1. Originally from Clyde, Strohl earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education at University of Toledo and a master’s degree in administration from Ashland University, where he also acquired his superintendent’s license and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Concordia University Chicago.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO