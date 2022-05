Terra State Community College honored its 53rd graduating class at commencement ceremonies on Friday. “On behalf of Terra State Community College, I want to congratulate the Class of 2022,” said Terra State President Dr. Ronald Schumacher. “You did it! I hope as you leave Terra State Community College as a graduate, you take with you the many memories of the time you spent here. You made a great decision to invest in Terra State, and the degree(s) and/or certificate(s) that you earned are one of the most valuable investments you will ever make.”

