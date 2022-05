Last Sunday, the drawings for the state baseball tournaments took place, and the three local teams found out where and who they’ll be playing. Port Clinton, seeded ninth in the Division II Fremont District, will play No. 8 Vermilion on the road on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The winner takes on the second-seeded team, Perkins, on the road on May 20 at 5 p.m.

PORT CLINTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO