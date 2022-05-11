Elizabeth Edwards

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Warwick. On or about May 31, 2022 the City of Warwick Office of Housing & Community Development will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title [1] of the Housing and Community Development Act of [1974], to undertake the following project: Warwick center for the Arts – Wooden Door Replacement Project, located at 3259 Post Road, Warwick, Rhode Island. The purpose of the project is to replace the front wooden doors, in the same style/design with similar species of wood, and to add automatic door openers to aid in persons with mobility issues to access the building. The automatic door opener for the front wooden doors will be located on a free standing bollard. In addition, an automatic door push button will be installed adjacent to the rear steel entry door (existing door to remain). The estimated cost of the project is $30,000.00 ($30,000 CDBG/HUD funds).

WARWICK, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO