Elizabeth Edwards

John R. Butler (“Jack”), 85, of Warwick, Rhode Island, passed away on Sunday, May 8. John was from a family of nine children, and a lifelong Rhode Island resident. After graduating from Aldrich High School in 1954, he served with the U.S. Army in Europe. While stationed in England, he met Ellen McKee (“Eileen”) of Kilkenny, Ireland. They married in 1958 and remained married until her death in 2014. John is survived by his children Patricia, Sean, Michelle, and Kevin; daughter-in-law Gina; granddaughters Brianna and Danica; sisters Dorothy Butler and Glenda Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews. His brothers Phil, Raymond, Earl and David; and sisters Rose and Gloria, pre-deceased him.
