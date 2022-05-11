ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

Elizabeth Edwards

 1 day ago

Elizabeth "Betty" (Rushworth) Edwards, 78, a retired medical records supervisor for the State of Rhode Island, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Charles H. "Harry" Edwards Jr....

Lois Irene Clemm

Lois Irene (Wotherspoon) Clemm, 92, formerly of Warwick, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022, at Alpine Nursing Home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mary (Robertson) Wotherspoon. She was the loving wife of the late Wesley Lloyd Clemm, Jr. Lois was raised in...
WARWICK, RI
Charles F. Canning

Charles F. Canning, age 91, of Warwick, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, after a brief illness. He was the loving husband of Marie G. (Savastano) Canning. Born in Providence, a son of the late Frederick J. and Beatrice F. (Fisher) Canning, he was a life-long...
WARWICK, RI
John R. Butler

John R. Butler (“Jack”), 85, of Warwick, Rhode Island, passed away on Sunday, May 8. John was from a family of nine children, and a lifelong Rhode Island resident. After graduating from Aldrich High School in 1954, he served with the U.S. Army in Europe. While stationed in England, he met Ellen McKee (“Eileen”) of Kilkenny, Ireland. They married in 1958 and remained married until her death in 2014. John is survived by his children Patricia, Sean, Michelle, and Kevin; daughter-in-law Gina; granddaughters Brianna and Danica; sisters Dorothy Butler and Glenda Butler; and numerous nieces and nephews. His brothers Phil, Raymond, Earl and David; and sisters Rose and Gloria, pre-deceased him.
WARWICK, RI
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE NOTICE (NEW)

LICENSE APPLICATION FOR A RETAILER’S BEVERAGE LICENSE CLASS BL TO KEEP AND SELL INTOXICATING BEVERAGES UNDER THE PROVISIONS OF TITLE 3 OF THE R.I. GENERAL LAWS OF 1956, AS AMENDED, HAS BEEN RECEIVED AT THIS OFFICE AS FOLLOWS:. FROM: Patrick Seafood Inc. DBA: Tommy’s Clamshack. 2247a Warwick Ave.
WARWICK, RI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETING

Notice is hereby given that a Public Informational Meeting, will be held at the Warwick Police Department Community Room located at 99 Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Wednesday June 8, 2022, Warwick, RI, where a vote will be taken, beginning at 6:00 P.M. The purpose of the public informational meeting is to consider, and the Planning Board will vote on, a Major Land Development Project with zone change for Master Plan approval and a recommendation to City Council for a Zone Change from Gateway to Intermodal. The applicant is proposing to construct a 200-unit, multi-family residential development.
WARWICK, RI
NOTICE OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT and NOTICE OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS

These notices shall satisfy two separate but related procedural requirements for activities to be undertaken by the City of Warwick. On or about May 31, 2022 the City of Warwick Office of Housing & Community Development will submit a request to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the release of Community Development Block Grant funds under Title [1] of the Housing and Community Development Act of [1974], to undertake the following project: Warwick center for the Arts – Wooden Door Replacement Project, located at 3259 Post Road, Warwick, Rhode Island. The purpose of the project is to replace the front wooden doors, in the same style/design with similar species of wood, and to add automatic door openers to aid in persons with mobility issues to access the building. The automatic door opener for the front wooden doors will be located on a free standing bollard. In addition, an automatic door push button will be installed adjacent to the rear steel entry door (existing door to remain). The estimated cost of the project is $30,000.00 ($30,000 CDBG/HUD funds).
WARWICK, RI
CITY OF WARWICK COLLECTOR'S SALE OF ESTATES FOR TAXES AND/OR ASSESSMENTS DUE AND UNPAID

The undersigned, Tax Collector, of the City of Warwick, hereby gives notice that she will sell at public auction to the highest bidder at the Warwick City Hall at 3275 Post Road, Warwick, , Rhode Island 02886 on the 27th day of May 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Local Time, the following described parcels of real estate (for the levy upon which notice is hereby given) or so much thereof as may be necessary to pay the real estate taxes and/or assessments which constitute a lien thereon as set forth in the original advertisement of the 5th day of May, 2022 in the Warwick Beacon Newspaper, a weekly newspaper to which reference is hereby made.
WARWICK, RI

