Evansville, IN

VIDEO: Intense Last Moments Of Vicky White And Casey White Capture

By dcdc
 1 day ago
The run from justice is now over. After escaping from jail, Casey White and Vicky White fled to Indiana. Now, the Evansville, Indiana police department has released the incredibly...

Alabama fugitive Casey White back behind bars

ALABAMA (WEHT) – Alabama fugitive Casey White has been taken to a maximum security prison in Alabama. White is one of the Alabama fugitives who had been running from police since he escaped the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29. He was captured in Evansville on May 9. The next day, he was escorted back […]
Vicky White's body returned to Alabama, picked up by Florence funeral home

The Vanderburgh County, Indiana coroner confirmed Vicky White's body has been returned to Alabama. Coroner Steve Lockyear said White's body was picked up about 1 a.m. Wednesday by a funeral home in Florence. It's after an autopsy performed Tuesday night confirmed she died by suicide after a police chase Monday...
Watch Alabama escapee’s capture in Indiana police dash cam footage

Indiana police released footage Tuesday that included the arrest of Casey White, the north Alabama capital murder suspect who was on the lam for more than a week with former Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after authorities closed in on the pair.
Alabama governor relieved over capture of Casey White and Vicky White

CARROLLTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Casey White will soon be returning to a north Alabama jail, following his capture and the apparent suicide of Vicky White. Tuesday, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey expressed her relief that the manhunt was over. “I’m delighted that they’re no longer a negative force in our...
Escaped convict Casey White returning to Alabama

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Casey White, the escaped convict involved in a nationwide manhunt, is returning to Florence, Alabama tonight. Vehicles from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Vanderburgh County Jail late this afternoon. They are now making they’re way back home. Eyewitness News crews captured video of the convoy as it traveled […]
FLORENCE, AL
Brad Byrd InDepth: Alabama sheriff speaks out

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As we reported, fugitive Casey White is heading back to Alabama. This time, in a sheriff’s SUV. He will be arraigned in court upon arrival. The nation received much of its information about this bizarre escape from a veteran law enforcement officer in Lauderdale County, Alabama. Sheriff Rick Singleton had this […]
VIDEO: Casey White arrives in Alabama

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WEHT) – Casey White is back in Alabama after being captured in Evansville Monday. He returned to Lauderdale County, Alabama on Tuesday night. Authorities walked White into the courthouse for his arraignment. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White will then be transported to the Alabama Department of Corrections. White was […]
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has released body camera and dash-camera footage from Monday’s chase and crash involving two Alabama fugitives. The video shows capital murder suspect and escapee Casey White being detained moments after the car crashed and corrections officer Vicky White apparently fatally shot herself.
