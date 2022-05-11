ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

2022 Clap Out!!

akronschools.com
 2 days ago

WHAT: Will Clap Out the Graduating Class of 2022 from North High School....

jenningsclc.akronschools.com

Comments / 1

Related
akronschools.com

Two Upcoming Annual APS Events

The 95th Annual May Festival of the Arts will be held on Tuesday, May 17, at the Goodyear Theatre. The theme for this year's 2022 program is "Stories of Hope." The visual arts portion of the program, beginning at 6 p.m., will include a gallery presentation of artwork from our elementary, middle and high school students. The performance, which will include elementary students and featured secondary ensembles will begin at 7 p.m. There is no cost to attend the event. Virtual programming component access, this year, will feature our middle and high school bands, orchestras and choirs. Please access this portion of the program using the QR code included in the program.
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Year-End Reports From Each

The student board members of the Akron Public Schools Board of Education gave their year-end report at Monday's board meeting and participated in the year-end awards ceremony. High school principals recommend students to participate on the student board. Candidates go through a rigorous interview process before being appointed to serve and attend regular board meetings.
AKRON, OH
akronschools.com

Jennings Chess Club - Spring 2022

The Jennings CLC Chess Club has hit the road this spring and has brought back trophies! Every Thursday, the Club meets in the LRC to practice. All of their efforts are paying off and it is time for some recognition and celebration!!. Congratulations to the ladies for earning 3rd place...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Akron, OH
Education
akronschools.com

Special Thanks

Imagine how surprised you would be if you pulled into the parking lot of your school and found a coffee truck parked there. And then imagine how happy you would be if you found out that not only was a fancy coffee truck parked there, but someone had arranged for you to get your morning coffee and a treat FREE! That is exactly what Betty Jane staff members found Thursday morning. So a special, heartfelt and caffeine-fortified THANK YOU goes out to M & H Beans Coffee Co. and to Shawn Sweeney and our own Mrs. Kukla (owners of "A Moveable Feast" food truck) for making this possible.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Jennings Clc Staff#North High School
Cleveland Jewish News

Ellie Rose York and Sydney Hanselman Myers-Schoonover

Ellie Rose York and Sydney Hanselman Myers-Schoonover will become b’not mitzvah Saturday morning, May 14, at Beth El Congregation. Ellie is the daughter of John and Stephanie York of Akron, and the sister of Sam and Audrey. Sydney is the daughter of Sarah Hanselman-Myers of Akron and Kevin Schoonover of the United States. Ellie is the granddaughter of Judy and Joe Erlichman of Cleveland Heights, Carla and Ken Zimmerman of Cortland, and Robert York of Youngstown. Sydney is the granddaughter of Mark Myers and Carnen Girves of Bath, Barbara Hanselman of Akron, and Renee and Pat Tuttle of Richfield. Ellie attends Revere Road Middle School and Sydney attends the Lippman School. Ellie enjoys volleyball, softball and piano. Sydney enjoys horseback riding and volunteering. As part of their bat mitzvah journeys, Ellie and Sydney decided to make starter kits for young adults transitioning out of foster care. These starter kits will include basic supplies for general house cleaning, kitchen supplies and self-care products. They will be making 23 kits each: 23 cleaning kits, 23 basic kitchen supply kits and 23 self-care product kits. They set up a GoFundMe account (tinyurl.com/6wdnzkx5) for donations and an Amazon wishlist (tinyurl.com/mryy7jnk) to make it easier for people that want to donate supplies.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Food truck allows patrons to pay as able using proceeds to help others

CLEVELAND — Ricky Smith had never operated a food truck before this year, but the comedian and writer dreamed of a unique way to fund his nonprofit endeavor. The Really Amazing Food Truck operates in Cleveland on Friday and Saturday nights. The truck operates with guests paying what they...
CLEVELAND, OH
wksu.org

Take a musical 'Sentimental Journey' to Akron's Summit Beach Park

What were the sounds of summer in Akron eight decades ago? You can find out Friday night with a tribute to popular Ohio bandleader Clyde McCoy and his shows at Summit Beach amusement park. “It's one thing to listen to a 78 [rpm record], and it's another to have a...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Missing: Jaitajah Folmar

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find missing people in Ohio. Jaitajah Folmar is 17 years old. She went missing on January 9 when she left her home in Lorain and hasn’t been back since. She is 5’6″ and 170 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. She was […]
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wakr.net

Missing Akron Teen Left School April 29th Featured

Akron Police are asking the public's help finding a missing Summit County teen who was last seen April 29th. Jonathan Ratcliff, 15, reportedly became agitated at school at Akron's Steel Academy and left that afternoon, around 12:30. He hasn't been seen since. According to reports, Jonathan has learning disabilities and...
AKRON, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Akron, Ohio

5. The Rail - Akron. This is a fantastic burger joint. They have some really creative burgers that you won't find anywhere else, like the Sunrise Burger, which is topped with fried egg, bacon, and American cheese. Of course, if you're not in the mood for a burger, there are also a ton of other offerings, including some unique sandwiches and salads. If your mouth water just by looking at photos of these burgers, imagine how great they taste! Some are served on a yum.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton, Area Residents Getting Outside, Seeing Ticks

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With people and their pets spending more time outside, some are seeing ticks. Canton City Public Health says it’s important to inspect your body and also check those animals if you’ve been anywhere that ticks might be found. For example,...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy