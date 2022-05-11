ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Celebrate the Young Child ‘Going on a Bear Hunt’ event held at Castle Park

Crookston Daily Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the Young Child Collaborative hosted an event “Going on a Bear Hunt” May 10 at Castle Park that included stations, yoga, a storybook...

www.crookstontimes.com

Crookston Daily Times

Humane Society of Polk County changes name to Scruffy Tails Humane Society

The Humane Society of Polk County, the no-kill animal shelter in Crookston, has announced they will now be doing business as Scruffy Tails Humane Society. In celebration of their progressive changes and new management and board of directors, the name Scruffy Tails Humane Society was created and followed by the implementation of a new database and website.
POLK COUNTY, MN
rjbroadcasting.com

1st Annual Alluma Night Set for May 19th in Crookston

Crookston, MN — Alluma, formerly known as the Northwestern Mental Health Center, welcomes all throughout the region to their 1st Annual Alluma Night on Thursday, May 19th at the University of Minnesota Crookston campus. Michelle Adolphsen of Alluma joined the Access Health program this weekend to talk more about the inaugural event. She says the event is a celebration of the first year under the new moniker and their 60th year of providing mental health services to the region.
CROOKSTON, MN
lakesarearadio.net

City of Detroit Lakes will give Becker County Food Pantry $250,000 to Help with Building Relocation Project

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The City of Detroit Lakes will give the Becker County Food Pantry $250,000 to help the Pantry relocate. The Becker County Food Pantry has been exploring the possibilities of relocating citing space limitations, the age of their current building and safety concerns of the Pantry, located near the Kent Freeman Arena and owned by the city of Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KFYR-TV

Body of missing Beulah teen recovered from Knife River

BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR) - The Beulah Police Department confirmed on social media Thursday morning that the body of missing 18-year-old Tyler Schaeffer was recovered from the Knife River Wednesday night. Schaeffer was last seen the morning of Saturday, April 30.
BEULAH, ND
Crookston Daily Times

James “Jim” Earl Gustafson

James “Jim” Earl Gustafson, 78, of Crookston passed away Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D. with his loving family at his side. Jim was born in Crookston on November 14, 1943, the second of three children of the union of Earl R. and Mildred L. (Larson) Gustafson. He was raised on the family’s farm at Melvin Station near Crookston and baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fertile. Jim attended Fertile public school and graduated from Fertile High School with the Class of 1961. While in school he was employed by the Spring Gravel Company near Melvin Station. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 4, 1962 and reported to Fort Carson, Colo. for basic training. Upon completion he went to the Aberdeen Proving Ground arsenal in Hartford County, Md. where he was schooled as a machinist. While home on leave Jim was united in marriage to Judy Marie Forseth at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on October 6, 1962. Jim was next assigned to duty at Fort Benning, Ga. and Judy was able to join him there. Six months later Jim was sent overseas to Zweibrüzken, Germany and Judy returned to their home in Crookston. Eighteen months later he returned to the United States to Fort Hamilton, N.Y. and received his honorable discharge from the Army on December 31, 1964. For his service to his country Jim was awarded the M-14 Sharpshooter Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. Jim rejoined Judy and in the coming years their marriage would be blessed by the births of Mark, Lisa, and Brian.
CROOKSTON, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Alexandria Man’s S’more Invention Taking off Just in Time for Summer

ALEXANDRIA (KDLM) – An Alexandria man may have reinvented the S’more with a new product he calls the ‘Marshmallow Mitt’. Jeff Roste developed the marshmallow roasting tool after his kids asked him to create a better way to roast marshmallows. “Spending time around the campfire with our kids has always been a memorable time, but as a parent I was never convinced that it was the “SAFEST” or best way to roast a marshmallow. Having sharp-ended poker sticks around little children was a concern,” Roste said.
ALEXANDRIA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Local business asking help identifying alleged wig thief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local business is asking for your help tonight identifying a woman they say stole their most expensive wig that’s made specifically for those battling cancer. It happened Monday night, May 9 at Merle Norman in West Acres Mall around 6:30 p.m., when...
FARGO, ND
Crookston Daily Times

Girls’ Golf Ties for Fourth at Park Rapids

The Crookston Pirate girls’ golf team followed the boys’ team to Park Rapids this morning, faring better with their fourth-place finish. They tied with Roseau at 422, while Fergus Falls won the event with a team score of 340. Grace Fischer was the only Pirate to shoot under...
PARK RAPIDS, MN
KFYR-TV

Report: 12 Indian Boarding Schools were located in North Dakota

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of the Interior released its first reports Wednesday on investigations into the history of Indian Boarding Schools in the United States, what happened at these schools, and what the department plans to do to correct the wrongs against Native Americans. The above map...
EDUCATION
Crookston Daily Times

Chancellor Holz-Clause: Greetings from UMN Crookston

Greetings from the University of Minnesota Crookston!. A big shout out to all who helped our community this past month. As you probably saw in the photos, our faculty, staff and students were among the hundreds who heed the call for help. Our community is stronger when we all work together.
CROOKSTON, MN
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Superstitions: How Lucky Is Our State?

Friday the 13th is tomorrow! It's known for being the unluckiest day on the calendar. There are tons of horror movies and slasher films based on the idea that the date is evil, unlucky and frightening. Why is that?. The Origin. Well, from what I’ve gathered it’s an old Norse...
POLITICS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota State Superintendent seeking citizen members for "Family Engagement Cabinet"

(Bismarck, ND) -- One of North Dakota's top education officials is looking for local perspectives regarding schooling. State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler is asking North Dakotan parents and family members of students to join her Family Engagement Cabinet. The cabinet advises Baesler about state schools and give feedback on how to strengthen community ties.
BISMARCK, ND
Crookston Daily Times

City postpones spring clean-up due to rain, rising river

The City of Crookston announced Monday, May 9 that its Spring Clean-Up event has been postponed until further notice. “Due to the river once again rising and the wet conditions, the City crews are unable to get to the designated sites that are used to dispose of clean-up items,” said the city in a media release. “The City appreciates your patience in this matter.”
CROOKSTON, MN
Bring Me The News

The Twin Cities is getting another Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse plans to open this month in Apple Valley. The planned opening date for the new restaurant at 5545 157th Street is May 30, a company spokesperson told Bring Me The News. The Louisville, Kentucky-based steakhouse chain specializes in hand-cut steaks, ribs and fresh-baked bread. Texas Roadhouse began expanding...
APPLE VALLEY, MN

