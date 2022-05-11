Celebrate the Young Child ‘Going on a Bear Hunt’ event held at Castle Park

James “Jim” Earl Gustafson, 78, of Crookston passed away Wednesday evening, May 4, 2022, at the Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, N.D. with his loving family at his side. Jim was born in Crookston on November 14, 1943, the second of three children of the union of Earl R. and Mildred L. (Larson) Gustafson. He was raised on the family’s farm at Melvin Station near Crookston and baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Fertile. Jim attended Fertile public school and graduated from Fertile High School with the Class of 1961. While in school he was employed by the Spring Gravel Company near Melvin Station. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 4, 1962 and reported to Fort Carson, Colo. for basic training. Upon completion he went to the Aberdeen Proving Ground arsenal in Hartford County, Md. where he was schooled as a machinist. While home on leave Jim was united in marriage to Judy Marie Forseth at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on October 6, 1962. Jim was next assigned to duty at Fort Benning, Ga. and Judy was able to join him there. Six months later Jim was sent overseas to Zweibrüzken, Germany and Judy returned to their home in Crookston. Eighteen months later he returned to the United States to Fort Hamilton, N.Y. and received his honorable discharge from the Army on December 31, 1964. For his service to his country Jim was awarded the M-14 Sharpshooter Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. Jim rejoined Judy and in the coming years their marriage would be blessed by the births of Mark, Lisa, and Brian.

