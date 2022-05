After a tumultuous offseason full of surprise, the Green Bay Packers will look a bit different in 2022. Aaron Rodgers elected to return, but the franchise moved on from Davante Adams in a stunning turn of events. Last year ended in disappointing fashion in the playoffs, but the Packers will have sky-high expectations as long as Rodgers is at the helm.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO