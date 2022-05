This list is based on prior customer reviews. Babe's Chicken Dinner House is a chain out of Texas that has locations in many places around the state. It is best known for its fried chicken and chicken-fried steak, but it also serves other foods like catfish, shrimp, salmon, and ham. The restaurant offers a family-style setting in which meals are served on platters and bowls shared by everyone at the table. They also offer chicken tenders for children who don't want to eat adult portions or foods. Diners love Babe's for its family-friendly atmosphere and its delicious comfort food options.

2 DAYS AGO