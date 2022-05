Time is winding down to when Ohio sports betting will finally be legal. Ohio casinos and racetracks paved the way in 2021, and now the rules and regulations are being ironed out for Ohio online sports books to join in the fun. Once Ohio mobile sports betting is open for business, sports fans across the state will be able to use unique Ohio sportsbook promo codes to wager on their favorite teams and athletes. From Cleveland to Columbus, from Cincinnati to Akron, sports fans in the Buckeye State will be able to place bets from the comfort of their own homes thanks to legalized Ohio online sports betting sites.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO