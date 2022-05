The price of gasoline keeps rising, but many service stations across the Garden State will be offering motorists big discounts at the pump on Friday. As part of an effort to change state law and allow self-serve gas, Sal Risalvato, the executive director of the New Jersey Gasoline, C-Store and Automotive Association, said a total of six dozen gas stations will lower the price of gas “by the amount that they would discount gasoline if they were in fact allowed to offer self-serve gasoline.”

1 DAY AGO