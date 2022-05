Ophelia Nichols, also known as @shoelover99, has become every TikTok user’s mom with her kind heart, encouraging words, and wise advice. Nichols is known for her bright and bubbly personality along with her iconic greeting of “hey, tater tots.” She makes all sorts of videos from shopping hauls to story times, but her most impactful videos are the ones where she shares her motherly wisdom and comfort with her followers. I know that I've been touched by many of her videos, and I can only imagine how many people she’s helped with her content.

