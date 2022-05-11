ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, WA

New Two-in-One Measurement Solution for Light and Color Evaluations

By Radiant Vision Systems
 2 days ago

Designed for spectral data capture, calibration and imaging colorimetry. Measures precise luminance (cd/m2 ) and chromaticity (CIE xy or u’v’) data. Used for calculating a color rendering index (CRI) Original Press Release:. Radiant Introduces New Two-in-One Measurement Solution Combining Imaging Colorimeter and Integrated Spectrometer. REDMOND, Wash. --...

hypebeast.com

Leica Camera Presents "LIFE edition" Trinovid 8x40 Binoculars

Leica Camera has debuted a special-edition version of its acclaimed Trinovid 8×40 Binoculars as an homage to Icelandic–Danish artist Olafur Eliasson‘s installation Life, which was shown at the Fondation Beyeler (Switzerland) in 2021. Eliasson, who’s well known for his works that play on the perception of color, dresses the binoculars in a bright neon green leather trim with special “LIFE” engravings and serial number text indicating the product number (1/250).
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Phone Arena

Samsung shows wild tri-foldable devices and an 8"-12" vertical slider at Display Week 2022

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. For the first time in three years, the Display Week 2022 expo is taking part on location and Samsung is a key participant with its new crop of foldable and slidable OLED screens. Besides the dual foldable designs like Flex G or Flex S that Samsung showcased at the CES event back in January, Samsung had plenty more to showcase this time around, too.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The ZTE Axon 40 Ultra subtly refines its cutting-edge camera tech

Chinese telecoms company ZTE may have been a more familiar name to phone buyers a decade ago, but thanks to a mess of political and economic issues, they're rarer to see in the news these days. That said, we've been reviewing its Axon phones year after year to partial acclaim and we can't fault the manufacturer's persistence. For 2022, ZTE is "playing the hits," so to speak, with the new Axon 40 Ultra.
NFL
yankodesign.com

DuoVox Mate Pro camera gives you true color night vision superpowers

Smartphones have been making magic with their cameras, capturing objects and recording memories with a snap of a finger. The hardware inside these pocket-friendly computers has become so sophisticated and their software so advanced that they can sometimes see things our naked eyes can’t, especially in the dark. Smartphones, however, are still limited by the laws of physics, which means they can only cram so much hardware inside their ultra-thin bodies. If you want even better image quality, you’ll want to pull out a dedicated digital camera, which has plenty of room for more specialized hardware, including ones that let you see in the dark far better than any night vision camera can, and in color, too!
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Morph Audio Taps Seoul’s Creative Scene for Latest Campaign

Morph Audio launches its latest customizable earbud collection, enlisting a diverse range of creatives from Seoul’s fashion and art scenes to lead its “Morph The City” campaign. The “Morph The City” campaign taps emerging personalities spanning the fashion, music, art and design scenes in South Korea, highlighting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GeekyGadgets

Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field portable synthesizer sampler $2,000

Musicians looking for a portable synthesizer and sampler may be interested no that the engineers over at Teenage Engineering have created a successor to their popular OP-1 in the form of the OP-1 Field. Priced at $2000 the latest generation of portable synthesizer is thinner, louder and “100 times better” than the original say it’s creators.
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

A smart ball sensor fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized long-term grip strength monitoring

Grip strength is an important indicator of health conditions and needs to be monitored for health management. However, different populations (e.g., babies and rehabilitation patients) have different hand sizes and different levels of grip strengths, requiring a personalized sensor to monitor grip strength. In this paper, we developed a smart ball sensor by laser kirigami of graphene for personalized grip strength monitoring. To realize the rational utilization of space, a transparent pill shell embedding all electronic accessories is installed in the center of the ball sensor with a spiral-sensing unit fabricated by laser kirigami of graphene on the surface. Furthermore, we assessed the influence of contact area between hand and ball on grip strength using finite-element analysis (FEA), which was then considered in our results readout. The grip strength can be continuously read by a mobile phone in a wireless manner. The smart ball sensor demonstrated a high performance in vitro against gold-standard method in diseased and healthy subjects. It would be a powerful tool for personalized long-term monitoring of grip strength, especially suitable for specific populations such as babies and sensitive enough for samll grip strength.
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra takes another stab at the full-screen phone design

We might finally be close to reaching the point where there is little to no sacrifice needed just to hide that unavoidable selfie camera. When we use our smartphones, 90% of the time, we spend it on the screen, either looking at it or touching it. Even when using the phone’s cameras, we still use the screen as a large viewfinder to frame the perfect shot. It’s not surprising, then, that almost all smartphone users and manufacturers want the front of the device to really be all about the screen and only about the screen. Due to limitations in technology and manufacturing, however, that wasn’t the case until recently. There is no shortage of attempts to banish any and all notches and holes from the phone’s face, but not all of them have ended happily. ZTE hasn’t given up yet, though, and the third time might really be the charm as it tries to prove that it has finally nailed down that elusive Under-Display Camera trick.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Samsung and LG showcase foldable and slidable OLED displays

Forward-looking: Foldable displays have yet to become a mainstream success. Display manufacturers like Samsung and LG are working on several concepts for future devices, and they seem to believe that foldable and rollable displays will have an important place in a number of other applications. Foldable devices are in a...
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Pharrowtech Secures $16M to Develop Next-Gen 60 GHz RF Antenna Technology

Pharrowtech, a leader in the design and development of millimeter wave (mmWave) hardware and software for next-generation wireless applications, announced the closure of its €15 million Series A funding round to continue developing next-generation 60 GHz wireless RF transceivers and antenna technology. This investment round was led by Innovation...
TECHNOLOGY

