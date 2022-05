Singlespeed is one of the best locations to try local beers and sit down for a meal with the family or friends in the Cedar Valley. I've eaten and had drinks there with friends from church, my best friend and his family, and my friends who have a little more of a raunchy sense of humor. Along with the wide variety of options when it comes to beer and food, you have options in choosing from your different social circles.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO